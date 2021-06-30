From Homemade Soup to Healthy Supplement: Ancient Tradition and Modern Science Merge in Three New Wellness Products by Vytanutra

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vytanutra (https://www.vytanutra.com/) announced its official launch into the dietary supplement market with three new formulas based on Chinese herbal lore, backed by modern vitamin and nutrient research. An all-natural dietary supplement source, Vytanutra products are toxin-free, plant-based blends of pure vitamins and minerals engineered to enhance normal body wellness, providing benefits like immune and eye health support. Vytanutra offers free shipping and a 60-day money back guarantee – in addition to a limited-time 15% discount on first orders for those who sign up for the company newsletter.

"Vytanutra is truly a family company in the most traditional sense of the word," said Vytanutra. "We were inspired by our ancestors and their deep knowledge of herbs, passed down to us through a treasured herbal soup recipe. We wanted to share that wisdom, transforming and incorporating it into a series of nutritional supplements that everyone can easily enjoy. And by sourcing top-quality ingredients and working with the best manufacturers in the business, we have a science-based approach to nutrition that our clients can trust. Your health is the most important asset you have, so we're proud to help our clients take a more integrative approach to their wellbeing. We'll also be rolling out new products and formulas in the coming months."

Vytanutra: Three Different Blends for Optimal Health*

Buffered-C 1000mg Complex: Easy on the stomach; promotes strong immune system, increased levels of antioxidants, while raising the body's natural resistance to pathogens*. With Vitamin C, Zinc, Calcium, Copper, Astragalus root, Reishi fruiting body, Rutin, and Citrus bioflavonoid complex. Immune Booster: Easy-to-swallow, boosts metabolism and immune function; antioxidant support with Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Zinc, Copper, Astragalus. Lycium, Echinacea, Eleuthero, and Reishi Mushroom extract*. Optic Care: Contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbs that include Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Copper, Zinc, Chrysanthemum flower, and Lycium fruit. Supports eye health, absorbs vision-damaging blue light, lessens digital eye strain*.

About Vytanutra

Founded in 2020, Vytanutra is a family-owned nutrition company driven by the belief that wellness and wellbeing should be accessible to all. Based on traditional Chinese remedies and ancestral knowledge of the healing power of plants, Vytanutra blends the best of old-world wisdom with modern research and peer-reviewed science to create supplements that enhance overall health and wellbeing. Learn more at: www.Vytanutra.com.

*Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:

John Guszak, Marketing Manager

Phone: 800-909-4372

Email: [email protected]

