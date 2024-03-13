From Hospital to Home: Vivalink's Biometrics Data Platform Ensures Continuity of Care

Vivalink's platform helps address hospital bed and staffing shortages by offering continuous and real time monitoring of acute patients at home

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivalink , a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions, announces its Biometrics Data Platform now provides health systems and providers access to hospital-at-home care with fully remote acute patient monitoring. Studies show the complete continuum of care, including outpatient monitoring and dedicated follow-ups, are linked to decreased readmission rates and postdischarge costs, as well as higher patient/provider satisfaction. Vivalink's platform, an integrated solution for real-world physiological data capture, allows providers to close gaps in the care continuum using medical wearables and real time data management that provide 24/7 monitoring for both chronic and acute conditions.

The care continuum is designed to be an integrated system of care, guiding patients through each step of the recovery or treatment process and a patient's journey to and from home to their doctor's office, hospital room or rehab facility. Inadequate IT infrastructure, ballooning costs, staffing shortages, and inconsistent communication have instead caused a "discontinuity" of care, creating more room for complications, adverse health events and reactive care.

To address these issues, the Vivalink platform allows for fully remote chronic and acute patient monitoring, as well as hospital-at-home continuity of care throughout the entire patient/provider journey. Built on Amazon Web Services and leveraging Amazon Kinesis' real time ingestion and streaming engine, the Vivalink platform can track changes in patient vitals continuously and in real time from the home, including heart rate, ECG, temperature and oxygen saturation. The platform offers a complete suite of data visualization and analytic tools for data from over 60 integrated medical devices - serving as an integrated platform for continued hospital-to-home care for various types of therapeutic areas, such as cardiology, respiratory, hypertension and oncology. The platform also offers a cutting-edge patient compliance software suite to assist care providers better manage the patient compliance.

"The adoption of hospital-at-home and remote acute care has seen significant growth over the last few years, providing patients better and more comprehensive care from the comfort of their home," said Jiang Li, CEO of Vivalink. "The Biometric Data Platform is playing a substantial role in continuing this momentum, and we look forward to providing our partners with the advanced technology to close the gaps in the care continuum."

With more than 300 healthcare and life sciences partners in 51 countries around the world, the Biometrics Data Platform has an open architecture that is application, sensor, and algorithm agnostic. Enabling it to work with a variety of systems including AI based algorithms to create quality analysis, which in turn leads to better data to inform care decision making. In addition, the platform may also be used to support a number of CMS reimbursement based applications such as ambulatory cardiac monitoring, remote cardiac rehab, chronic and acute RPM.

About Vivalink

Vivalink is a provider of digital healthcare solutions for virtual patient care and decentralized clinical trials. We leverage unique physiology-optimized medical wearable sensors and software services to enable a deeper and more clinical understanding between provider and patient.

