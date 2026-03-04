From House-Crafted Starter to Everyday Slice: Little Northern Bakehouse Launches New Gluten-free Sourdough Line

Crafted with an in-house gluten-free starter and sprouted ancient grains, the new Little Northern Bakehouse Classic and Multigrain Sourdough Wide Slice Loaves deliver real sourdough flavor—without compromise

ABBOTSFORD, BC, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Little Northern Bakehouse, a leader in gluten-free and plant-based breads, is expanding its lineup with two new Sourdough Wide Slice Loaves debuting at Natural Products Expo West 2026. Made with a house-crafted gluten- free sourdough starter and sprouted ancient grains, these loaves bring authentic sourdough character to full-sized, gluten-free sandwich bread designed for everyday eating.

The new gluten-free sourdough lineup includes:

Classic Sourdough Wide Slice

A soft‑textured, versatile loaf with a balanced sourdough tang, Classic Sourdough Wide Slice is made for sandwiches, toast, and the everyday moments where great bread matters.

Multigrain Sourdough Wide Slice

Crafted to satisfy cravings for multigrain breads with a heartier texture, this loaf features a blend of sunflower and pumpkin seeds for a wholesome, flavorful crunch.

"The natural‑foods space keeps evolving, but one thing that never changes is the need for safe, reliable options for people who eat gluten-free. Our goal is to make gluten-free bread families can trust without feeling like they had to compromise taste and texture," says President Stan Smith. "By crafting our own gluten-free starter and adding sprouted grains to our new sourdough loaves, we're giving gluten-free consumers healthier, allergy-friendly choices that still deliver the familiar comfort of great bread."

EXPO West attendees can experience both new sourdough varieties firsthand at the Little Northern Bakehouse booth #1680, with sampling, media materials, and product experts available throughout the show.

About Little Northern Bakehouse

From soft and delicious wide slice loaves, whole grain, and sprouted breads to sturdy buns, chewy bagels, and artisan-style pizza crusts, Little Northern Bakehouse delivers all the joy of the real thing. Gluten-free. Made without major allergens—including eggs, dairy, peanuts, tree nuts, sesame, soy, and wheat—Little Northern Bakehouse gluten-free baked goods are always plant-based, Non-GMO Project verified, and glyphosate-free. And never short on real taste and texture consumers love! Learn more about Little Northern Bakehouse and our gluten-free products at LittleNorthernBakehouse.com

