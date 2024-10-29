From Howard to Hollywood: The 2nd Annual HBCU First LOOK Film Festival Unveils All-Star Programming Schedule, November 8-10, 2024, at Howard University

The Nation's Premiere Celebration of HBCU Filmmakers and Hollywood Executives to Feature Projects from Andscape, NBC, Oxygen True Crime and TVOne

Conversations with Actors Including Naturi Naughton-Lewis, Keshia Knight Pulliam, E. Roger Mitchell, LaRoyce Hawkins, Comedians Loni Love, Kym Whitley, Grammy-Award Winner and Politician Shyne Barrow, TV Executive Jawn Murray, Oxygen's Faith Jenkins, Executive Producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Director David E. Talbert

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HBCU First Look Film Festival, dedicated to inspiring diversity within the next generation of film, TV and broadcasting, reveals their second annual screening, speaker and programming slate, taking place November 8-10, 2024, at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

As the nation's only film festival honoring HBCU educated filmmakers, executives and content creators, the three-day festivities include celebrities and "I Aspire" honoree changemakers committed to building bridges with HBCU students to Hollywood in support of "A Celebration of Black Cinema x Activism."

AARP returns as a supporter of the festival's My HBCU Joy Awards Luncheon honoring Keshia Knight Pulliam, Stacy Milner (HBCU in L.A.) and TeeJ Mercer (Move-In Day Mafia) on Saturday, November 9th where three winners from the HBCU First LOOK Film Challenge will be announced.

New this year, #HowWeHBCYOU – P&G's national program supporting students attending HBCU's to and through graduation — presents Beyond the Lights Career and Vendor Lounge. The space serves to connect students to mentors and industry experts and is one of the ways P&G is delivering on its commitment to Widen the Screen. A content creation and partnership platform, Widen the Screen supports creators to share the full richness of their experiences in authentic ways. This in turn enables P&G and its brands to reach more people with relevant content that reflects their everyday lives.

The 2nd Annual HBCU First Look Film Festival Highlights include:

Presented by Café Mocha Radio: A Conversation on Power, Passion & Perseverance with NAACP Image Award-winning actress Naturi Naughton-Lewis.

Moderated by Emmy Award-winning host, comedienne and actress Loni Love , the two will discuss the state of the industry and navigating its landscape.

with NAACP Image Award-winning actress Moderated by Emmy Award-winning host, comedienne and actress , the two will discuss the state of the industry and navigating its landscape. Presented by NBC: Crafting Change: A Career in Storytelling and Advocacy with executive producer and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll ( Found, All American )

( ) Career Development with speaker Keanna "KJ" Rose , a 2024 "I Aspire" 100 honoree, speaker, author and FAMU alum

, a 2024 "I Aspire" 100 honoree, speaker, author and FAMU alum Presented by Oxygen True Crime: Faith Jenkins : From Prosecutor to Producer, a conversation with former Manhattan prosecutor, television producer and speaker Faith Jenkins (Oxygen True Crime's Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins )

: From Prosecutor to Producer, a conversation with former prosecutor, television producer and speaker (Oxygen True Crime's The annual HBCU First LOOK Film Challenge , which received over 200 film submissions, will award three winners with internships.

, which received over 200 film submissions, will award three winners with internships. TVOne Presents "FLUFF YOUR FEATHERS: How to effectively introduce and promote your best asset...YOU!"

Presents "FLUFF YOUR FEATHERS: How to effectively introduce and promote your best asset...YOU!" Presented by Andscape: Closing Night at the Movies, 'The Honorable: Shyne' Documentary. A Clips & Conversation event with a panel featuring Grammy-Award winning artist Shyne Barrow , Director Marcus A. Clarke and Andscape's Justin Tinsley and David Dennis Jr.

Informational sessions celebrating iconic Black films include:

STRICTLY BUSINESS : A discussion on independent filmmaking and entrepreneurship with production companies

: A discussion on independent filmmaking and entrepreneurship with production companies THE BLACK GODFATHER : A panel on documentary filmmaking, music licensing and supervision

: A panel on documentary filmmaking, music licensing and supervision BEAUTY SHOP : From costume design to character makeup, a talk about the glitz and glam of production

: From costume design to character makeup, a talk about the glitz and glam of production DREAMGIRLS: A conversation with today's young, gifted and Black actresses

A conversation with today's young, gifted and Black actresses SCHOOL DAZE: How to Identify your career niche and market your brand

– More programming to be announced –

For film enthusiasts and students, tickets can be purchased via www.hbcufirstlook.com and HBCU First LOOK Festival app. For more information, visit all social platforms @hbcufirstlook #hbcufirstlook #blackfilmmakers #myvoiceviewvote #IAspirechallenge.

Sponsors and media partners include AARP, HBCYOU, Café Mocha Network, Andscape, NBC TVOne, Oxygen True Crime, HBCUGO.TV, Howard University Television + Film, Howard University Television (WHUT), Howard University Radio Network HBCU SiriusXM Channel 142, L.A.I. Communications, and the Mocha Podcasts Network.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jalila Larsuel

[email protected]

213-369-4362

Candice Adkins

[email protected]

240-524-2721

SOURCE Miles Ahead Entertainment