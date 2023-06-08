'From Hunger to Hope' web3 charity auction to benefit Compassion International

Bored Room Ventures mobilizes web3 community to fight hunger, feed families around the globe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting tomorrow, Bored Room Ventures will present "From Hunger to Hope," a web3 charity art exhibition supporting Compassion International during the global food crisis. The world is hungrier than ever, with children in poverty among the most vulnerable. According to World Food Program, as many as 828 million people go to bed hungry each night, and extreme weather, rising costs, and conflict are worsening the most severe food shortage the world has seen in decades.

"From Hunger to Hope" a web3 art exhibition fighting hunger around the globe, will run from June 9-23.
That's why Bored Room Ventures is bringing the web3 community together to combat this hunger crisis – partnering with Compassion to draw attention to the plight of children and families struggling with food security and feed 20,000 people in immediate need.

The art exhibition will begin on June 9, with the auction of eight one-of-a-kind (1/1) non fungible tokens (NFTs) created by world-renowned digital artists and two open editions, which can be minted by anyone who contributes a minimum of $50 to fight hunger at fromhungertohope.xyz. Participating artists and projects include Jeremy Cowart, Julie Pacino, Tennessee Loveless, Joelle McTigue, Rachel Wood, Pixelmon, BBRC, and Sad Girls Bar.

Digital artist Jeremy Cowart has a long history with Compassion, recently traveling to Peru to meet one of the children he sponsors. He shares, "I've always said my mission is at the intersection of creativity and empathy. So any time I can connect art to serving and loving others, I'm really intrigued. To combine my love of art and NFTs with my love of the work Compassion does – it was a no-brainer."

"From Hunger to Hope" will take place both online and in the metaverse, where users can engage in an immersive 3D digital art gallery. The NFTs will be minted on the Ethereum blockchain, paired with impact data that shows how the funds raised are being used to aid those around the world. The event will wrap with an in-person viewing of the artwork on June 22 at the Superchief Gallery NFT in New York, N.Y. before officially concluding on June 23.

Rachel Wood, a featured artist in the event, hopes to encourage others to be generous and place a higher value on education in the fight against hunger. She explains, "By eradicating hunger, we empower individuals to lead vibrant, purposeful lives, making a difference in their communities and the world at large. Through education, we ignite a spark of hope and optimism, enabling people to realize their potential to shape their destinies and build a radiant future for themselves and those around them."

Last July, Compassion experienced this "spark of hope and optimism" when the organization launched its first-ever NFT collection, "Many Hands." In just 25 minutes, the collection was completely sold out, raising $220,000 to provide 32 Haitian students with a full four years of university tuition, a laptop, leadership development training, and continuous support for their education. More than 1,200 individuals participated in the mint, and the message was clear – tech-forward Christians and philanthropists want to show up for others and see web3 used for good.

Stephen McCaskell, a principal product manager on Compassion's innovation team, concludes, "Web3 is all about the empowering nature of decentralization. We are truly inspired by the ability of web3 artists and communities to rally around a shared mission of mitigating the global food crisis. It's a profound testament to what's possible when development organizations and web3 communities unify on behalf of the vulnerable."

For more information on "From Hunger to Hope," visit fromhungertohope.xyz. To learn more about Compassion's web3 presence, join our Discord (where you can ask Compassion staff questions directly through the #support channel) or follow us on Twitter at @Compassion_3 .

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,500 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2022, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Allison Wilburn
219-384-8177
[email protected]

SOURCE Compassion International

