FROM HYPE TO BITE: JOHNSONVILLE'S FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND DR PEPPER® INSPIRED SAUSAGE ARRIVES MARCH 1

After Months of Buzz and Debate, the Never-Before-Tasted Sausage is Finally Available at Retailers Nationwide

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning March 1, America meets an unprecedented, yet wholly inevitable, sausage. Johnsonville and Dr Pepper® are officially bringing their much-buzzed-about collaboration to consumers nationwide with the launch of Johnsonville Dr Pepper® Inspired Sausage—a completely original, never-before-tasted mashup that's prompting equal parts intrigue, excitement, and disbelief. Is it a culinary innovation or a sign of the apocalypse? That debate is already underway—but one thing is certain: people are talking, and America is ready to take a bite.

Johnsonville Dr Pepper® Inspired Sausage

The signature new sausage is inspired by the soda giant's original 23-flavor blend and will be available on shelves and roller grills across the U.S. at Walmart, Kroger, 7-Eleven, and many more.

The arrival of the Johnsonville Dr Pepper® Inspired Sausage comes as Americans crave unexpected ways to come together during what has been dubbed the "antisocial century." Johnsonville's annual National Temperature Check, conducted by the Harris Poll, revealed that 73 percent of Americans are hanging out less than they used to, and a majority (51%) agree that socializing feels more uncomfortable now. Still, 76 percent agree that getting out of their comfort zone is good for them, and 91 percent of Americans agree that delicious food makes hanging out more fun. Enter America's No. 1 sausage brand and the country's fastest-growing mainstream soft drink brand to deliver an innovation designed to bring people together.

"Johnsonville and Dr Pepper® are built for hangouts, and our data continues to show people are connecting less," said Jamie Schmelzer, Vice President of Marketing at Johnsonville. "So, we got together and made something fun, unexpected and maybe delicious? Reaction to the idea of a soda-inspired sausage has been a little polarized, but we hope people hang out, give it a try and let us know what they think, love 'em or hate 'em."

Johnsonville collaborated closely with Dr Pepper® to translate the soda's one-of-a-kind flavor into its time-honored sausage—an idea inspired by the brand's long-standing role as a go-to ingredient for flavoring and marinating meats. The unique Dr Pepper® blend enhances the richness of Johnsonville's signature sausage, delivering a nuanced, sweet and salty – or SWALTY – finish.

"At Dr Pepper®, we're always looking for bold, delicious ways to show up in fans' lives, and this collaboration with Johnsonville takes that to a whole new level," said Derek Dabrowski, SVP of Brand Marketing at Dr Pepper®. "Our signature 23‑flavors has been used in home kitchens and backyard BBQs for years, so transforming that iconic taste into a sausage felt both unexpected and completely natural. The result is a unique, flavor experience that brings the depth and personality of Dr Pepper® into a whole new category, and we can't wait for fans to discover it."

Available in both fully cooked and uncooked varieties, the Johnsonville Dr Pepper® Inspired Sausage invites experimentation. Bold toppings are encouraged: from peppery heat and smoky depth to spicy BBQ sauces, stone-ground mustards, or hot honey, the combinations are endless. Push the flavor further with caramelized onions and grilled peppers, and let the sausage's subtle sweetness do the rest. Whether it's breakfast, a weeknight dinner, a backyard cookout, or a championship-level tailgate, there are no rules.

While the initial response to the new food drop may be divided, ranging from BBQ enthusiasts asking what took so long to sausage purists questioning whether Johnsonville's hometown, Sheboygan Falls, Wis., can be trusted, this new flavor combination proves all bets are off.

The release of the Johnsonville Dr Pepper® Inspired Sausage builds on the momentum of Johnsonville's Keep It Juicy platform, launched in 2024 to champion togetherness. Watch the 15-second ad for the long-awaited sausage HERE , airing March 2 across linear and digital and on social platforms today.

To learn more about the new product, visit www.johnsonville.com/drpepper . For brand updates, recipes, and inspiration, follow @Johnsonville on social and join the conversation using #fizzyglizzy.

