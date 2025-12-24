From Hypocritical Loyalty to Transparent Desire: XFun Addresses the Dating "Deception Crisis" as 50% of Users Now Normalize Infidelity

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Online dating is currently facing a quiet but profound credibility crisis. While mainstream dating apps continue to market themselves as pathways to lasting romance, a growing disconnect has emerged between the polished profiles and the complex realities of their users. Industry research has long suggested a hidden truth: nearly 42% of users on major dating apps are already in committed relationships or married, yet feel forced to maintain a facade of singleness.

In response to this transparency gap, XFun, the leading platform for intentional and transparent adult connections, conducted an internal user survey in December 2025 to better understand how attitudes toward loyalty, commitment, and honesty are evolving in the modern dating landscape.

Key Insights from the XFun Survey:

Normalization of Infidelity: Nearly 50% of surveyed active users stated that they believe infidelity—or seeking connections outside of a primary partnership—is a "normal phenomenon" within the complexities of modern long-term relationships.

Nearly stated that they believe infidelity—or seeking connections outside of a primary partnership—is a "normal phenomenon" within the complexities of modern long-term relationships. The "Casual" Shift: Moving away from traditional milestones, 65% of respondents now explicitly state they prefer "Casual Dating" over seeking a long-term, exclusive commitment.

Moving away from traditional milestones, now explicitly state they prefer "Casual Dating" over seeking a long-term, exclusive commitment. Urban Concentration of Demand: XFun's most active U.S. users are concentrated in major metropolitan areas, led by New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and Houston — cities where users consistently demonstrate higher engagement with intention disclosure and profile transparency, reflecting how urban users—facing faster-paced lifestyles and evolving relationship norms—are increasingly prioritizing clarity over traditional dating expectations.

"Users are experiencing 'Dating Fatigue' not because they can't find matches, but because they are tired of the lies," said Emily, Spokesperson for XFun. "You think you're swiping for 'the one', but you might just be someone's brief escape. Mainstream apps ignore this reality; XFun embraces it."

The Voice of the User: Why Truth Matters

The survey highlights that the demand for honesty transcends relationship status. XFun users are moving away from "future promises" in favor of authentic, present-moment connections.

Sarah, 29, Single, California

"I'm done with the 'happily ever after' narrative. Now, I prioritize my own peace. I don't want to be 'kidnapped' by future promises of marriage or long-term commitment just to enjoy a chill night out. I love that on XFun, I can connect with those like-minded cute guys. It's relaxed and easy."

Michael, 41, Married, New York

"On XFun, I can be honest about my situation from the start. I'm not here to break my life apart. I just wanted to rediscover that inner spark that had gone dim over the years. XFun allows me to mingle with these incredible, beautiful women with total honesty about my situation. I've successfully found exactly what I was looking for here many times—it makes me feel like I'm truly living again."

XFun's Rise: Ending Deception, Not Promoting Infidelity

XFun positions itself not as an advocate for infidelity, but as a response to dishonesty. It encourages users to state their relationship status and intentions openly, removing the pressure to perform socially approved narratives or make assumptions about the future.

"Our goal isn't to encourage people to betray their partners," said Emily. "It's to reduce the need for deception in the first place. We don't sell fantasies about permanence — we create space for honesty. When expectations are aligned from the start, connections become simpler, more respectful, and less harmful for everyone involved."

By providing a dedicated, secure environment for partnered, open, or curious individuals, XFun is effectively cleaning up the online dating ecosystem. By giving those with "alternative" needs a transparent outlet, the platform allows the rest of the dating world to function with more integrity.

About XFun

XFun is a premier social platform built for the modern adult. By prioritizing privacy, security, and radical honesty, it offers a judgment-free environment for individuals to explore connections that align with their authentic selves. Whether partnered or single, XFun users value transparency and clear intentions above all else.

Media Contact:

XFun Team

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.xpalapp.com

SOURCE XFun