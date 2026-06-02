From Idea to AI-Native Tokenization Platform in 14 Days: SoluLab Reveals Rapid Launch Model in USA

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global tokenization market continues to expand, businesses are actively searching for faster, smarter, and scalable ways to digitize and tokenize real-world assets (RWAs). Addressing this growing demand, SoluLab has introduced its AI-native tokenization platform development services, enabling enterprises and startups to launch fully functional tokenization platforms in as little as 14 days.

AI-Native Tokenization. Live in 14 Days. SoluLab's Expertise

By combining artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, automation, and intelligent asset management into one ecosystem, SoluLab is helping businesses accelerate Web3 adoption while reducing development timelines significantly.

Why are AI-Native Tokenization Platforms Gaining Momentum:

Traditional tokenization platforms often require months of development, multiple integrations, and extensive operational management. However, the next generation of tokenization platforms is becoming AI-native, designed to automate asset onboarding, improve compliance, enhance investor experiences, and deliver real-time analytics.

SoluLab's AI-powered tokenization ecosystem is built to support:

Intelligent Asset Management

AI-driven automation for onboarding, monitoring, and managing tokenized assets efficiently.

Real-Time Insights & Analytics

Advanced AI capabilities that help businesses and investors make data-driven decisions.

Secure Blockchain Infrastructure

Enterprise-grade smart contract architecture designed for scalability, transparency, and compliance.

Rapid Deployment

A streamlined development model that enables businesses to launch tokenization platforms within just 14 days.

"The future of tokenization will not just be blockchain-powered, it will be AI-native. Businesses today need platforms that are intelligent, scalable, and launch-ready at speed," says Rajat Lala, Co-Founder, SoluLab. "Our 14-day deployment model is designed to help companies enter the digital asset economy faster and more efficiently."

Launched AI-Powered Tokenized Asset Platform in 14 Days

As part of its rapid deployment initiative, SoluLab recently developed and launched an advanced AI-powered tokenized asset platform within a 14-day timeframe.

The platform integrates:

AI-powered analytics

Automated workflows

Blockchain-backed transparency

Smart asset management

Seamless investor interaction systems

This launch highlights SoluLab's ability to rapidly transform tokenization concepts into scalable, market-ready digital asset ecosystems.

Looking to Build an AI-Native Tokenization Platform:

Businesses exploring AI-powered tokenization, RWA platforms, or digital asset ecosystems can connect with SoluLab to accelerate their Web3 journey with a rapid 14-day launch model.

About SoluLab

SoluLab is a leading AI and blockchain development company specializing in Web3 solutions, enterprise AI applications, tokenization platforms, smart contract development, and digital transformation services.

Media Contact

Rajat Lala

+1 424 404 9371

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2993121/SoluLab_Rapid_Launch_Model.jpg

SOURCE SoluLab