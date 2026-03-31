From Idea to App Store: Thunkable AI Enables Anyone with a Dream and Device to Build, No Technical Skills Required

AI-powered platform can turn anyone into a creator—with native mobile app publishing support and no coding required

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunkable, a leader in no-code mobile app development, today announces the launch of its new vibe coding platform Thunkable AI. The most robust end-to-end native iOS, Android, and web app builder on the market has added the latest advancements in generative AI to a decade of product innovation, tooling, and data for an even easier build experience. With more than 12 million apps already built on Thunkable's first no-code product, the company is redefining how mobile apps are created and published.

Thunkable enables anyone—from everyday consumers to creatives and solopreneurs to startup teams and nontechnical operators at Fortune 100 companies —to build native mobile apps and publish them directly to both app stores. With this launch, the company deepens its mission: democratizing mobile app development for non-coders and transforming passive consumers of technology into active creators.

"Now anyone with a device can become an app publisher, changing the game on who can participate in our digital economy and the upsides of AI," said Arun Saigal, CEO of Thunkable. "We think AI is best used when it encourages people to be creative and helps build equal access to previously prohibitive opportunities. We've taken the latest AI tools to accelerate the best learnings from 10 years of platform innovation and success publishing to the App Store—and invite everyone to build, without writing a line of code."

Focus on the Idea, Not the Code

Since the Apple App Store launched in 2008, building a mobile app required technical expertise, design skills and the ability (and time!) to navigate complex app store submission processes. Thunkable removes those barriers and is the fastest and most experienced platform that automates app store submission for every app created. In under half an hour, people can see their app go from a concept to a tangible product.

Designed for people of any technical skill level, the platform allows builders to focus on their idea, not the underlying technology. Creators can go from concept to functional product in minutes, and from build to live app store launch in days. Early beta customers include Rukus, a guitar-learning app created by a new mom who wanted an easier way to practice, and CCM Systems, a company that provides location-based services apps for a variety of industries.

While many AI tools generate simple prototypes or web-based experiences labeled as "mobile," Thunkable's customers create fully native mobile apps and then the platform manages the complete publishing workflow.

The "Canva for Mobile Apps"

Here's how it works:

Project Generation. Users begin by describing the app they want to build in natural, human language. Thunkable's AI translates that prompt into a functional starting point, dramatically lowering the barrier to entry for first-time builders.

Users begin by describing the app they want to build in natural, human language. Thunkable's AI translates that prompt into a functional starting point, dramatically lowering the barrier to entry for first-time builders. Build It! Creators refine and expand their apps using Thunkable's comprehensive toolset, including how it looks (visual UI editing and image editing) and how it works (logic and code editing), while Discuss Mode—an integrated AI helper—lets builders talk out what they want while they test and iterate in real time.

Creators refine and expand their apps using Thunkable's comprehensive toolset, including how it looks (visual UI editing and image editing) and how it works (logic and code editing), while Discuss Mode—an integrated AI helper—lets builders talk out what they want while they test and iterate in real time. Publish It! Publishing is often the most complex step in mobile development. Thunkable simplifies and automates submission and subsequent updates to both Apple and Google app stores. Anyone who has attempted to publish an app understands how valuable a seamless publishing workflow can be. This fully integrated native publishing capability clearly distinguishes Thunkable from competitors that only generate prototypes or web apps and require additional platforms for app store distribution.

Thunkable serves enterprises, startup teams, indie developers, educators and hobbyists alike. Thunkable has been used by 29 of the Fortune 100, including Apple, Costco, Microsoft, Pfizer and Uber, and 80% of its customers are non-developers. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit https://thunkable.com/.

About Thunkable

After 10 years as a leader in no-code mobile app development, Thunkable has built best-in-class tools for designing, developing, publishing and testing mobile apps. With over 12 million apps created, over 5 million creators and users across 184 countries, Thunkable's mission has always been to turn passive consumers of technology into active creators. By building a product that uses the latest AI advancements, Thunkable has lowered barriers to entry in app creation and upskilling more than ever, making that mission more achievable. Today, anyone with a device can be a creator. While the company continues to evolve alongside technology, its mission remains unchanged. Thunkable is powered by an exceptional team that includes MIT-trained engineers—among its co-founders and engineering leaders—as well as recognized experts in AI and mobile app development.

Media Contact:

The Key PR for Thunkable

[email protected]

SOURCE Thunkable