From 'Industry' to Innovation: Utah's Rise as a global hub for wellness startups Led by Arieli Capital, the program target the $1.5 trillion wellness market, with annual growth of 5-10%

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the state of Utah is at the forefront of global startup activity in the wellness industry. Spearheading this global activity is the launch of Start WellTech, the global program for mental health and wellness startups led by Arieli Capital kicking off in Salt Lake City on Oct 26th. Utah has always been a beacon for enterprises and even established its official state motto, "Industry," back in 1959.

Or Haviv, Head of Innovation at Arieli Capital: "According to McKinsey & Company, the wellness market stands at a staggering $1.5 trillion, forecasting an annual growth of 5-10%. Addressing this growing global demand, Arieli Capital, with its double bottom line approach, is committed to advanced social and environmental well-being impact alongside business and capital opportunities. We are excited to present this cohort of startups arriving to Utah from around the world presenting technologies with potential to help the wellbeing of millions of people."

Arieli Capital's Start WellTech program targets Israeli and global startups that specialize in health and mental wellness.

This will be the third cohort of the program. Sixteen startups, graduates of the program's prior 2 cohorts, have raised roughly $20 million, with Arieli Capital investing in three of the program's graduates. The 3rd cohort of the program will focus on helping the startups expand internationally and will include startups focusing on innovation in the fields of sports, senior care, personal grooming, and nutrition.

The program supporters and collaborations include The Shop, KLIN, World Trade Center Utah and The University of Utah, government officials, investors, and industry partners. 10 startups from four countries were selected out of 50 candidates. Accepted startups include LittelOne.Care, Liber8, Impact Suite, anydish, Pery, Nivati, Prevess, NeuroBrave Ltd., Sensæ, and Olive diagnostics.

The 3rd cohort startups have raised a combined total of $28M and generated revenues of $8M.

Start WellTech 3rd cohort includes the following startups:

LittleOne.Care is an Israeli invention that keeps babies safe. They are innovating a new generation of monitoring devices that come in the form of a smart watch incorporating AI for smart, 24/7 monitoring of the child's vitals. The watch scans and identifies emergency situations by analyzing movements and sounds and monitors crying, sleep patterns, moods, and other activities in real time to give parents a comprehensive overview.

Another Israeli company is anydish, which leverages AI to provide personalized recipe choices and nutritional tools that meet complex clinical needs.

Sensæ, from Denmark, provides integrated coaching for mental well-being by combining advanced monitoring technology, established techniques, and low frequency haptics to guide individuals through their journey to better mental health.

NeuroBrave Ltd. is on an urgent mission to empower people to take control of their mental and cognitive status, leveraging proprietary software and the rapid adoption of wearable devices. By embedding onto every wearable device, their goal is to stop the global mental health crisis.

Join us on Oct 26th for our Final Expo event to witness groundbreaking wellness innovations, network with industry leaders, and discover the future of the wellness industry.

Link to reserve your spot here

About Arieli Capital:

Arieli Capital is a multifaceted investment firm that is an active partner in the next generation of technology companies. Our partnerships with global academia, research centers and hospitals offer us early access to investment opportunities and technologies that we can help commercialize. As hands-on investors and operators we offer our portfolio companies extensive value creation programs that empower them to succeed.

SOURCE Start WellTech