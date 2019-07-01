From Injections to Pills - Entera Bio (ENTX): Initiation of Coverage by Frost & Sullivan

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in the framework of Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program. Contact us at no cost to learn more about the companies we cover or to tell us about companies you want covered: equity.research@frost.com

Entera Bio's platform technology enables oral therapies based on molecules that would otherwise undergo gastric degradation and have limited or no bioavailability. By transforming injectable drugs to oral drugs, the treatment becomes more 'user friendly' which may lead to higher patient and physician acceptance and enables personalized care.

On December 11th 2018, Entera Bio announced a research collaboration and license agreement with Amgen in the area of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses totaling up to $270 million in milestone payments as well as a mid-single digit royalty on commercial sales.

The Company's main focus is applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of human parathyroid hormone (1-34), or PTH, which has been approved in the U.S. and the EU in injectable form for over a decade. Entera Bio received positive feedback from the FDA regarding its 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway which saves years and money in development. Entera Bio's lead oral PTH product candidates are EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism.

We view Entera Bio as a great investment opportunity: the Amgen agreement and the regulatory path transformation will positively and significantly affect time-to-market and investor exposure to the Company's platform of large molecule delivery.

About the Company - Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) is a product-focused biotechnology company, founded in 2009 by Dr. Phillip Schwartz. The platform developed by Entera Bio allows for the oral administration of pharmaceutically active large molecules and biologics that would otherwise need to be injected. Entera Bio is conducting clinical trials for two candidate drugs that are designed to treat three different indications: hypoparathyroidism, osteoporosis, and non-union fractures.

