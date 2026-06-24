From Inspiration to Ownership: PostalAnnex in Spring, Texas Enters New Chapter Under Former Human Resources and Business Financial Analyst

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in Spring, TX to new owners, Veronica and Eduardo Alejandre. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will continue to benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided at this PostalAnnex location for nearly 10 years.

Located inside Birnham Woods Crossing at 4057 Riley Fuzzel Rd., Ste. 500, in Spring, TX 77386, this PostalAnnex offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies. Veronica has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has a background in Human Resources. Her most recent occupation prior to business ownership was a financial billing and business analyst for an interior design company.

"I'm most excited about building relationships with our customers and becoming even more involved in the community," said Veronica Alejandre. "My goal is to ensure every customer has a great experience and feels valued. While we will continue offering the high-quality products and services people know and trust, I'm also excited to expand our offerings by rolling out Passport Services and Virtual Mailbox options. These additions will provide greater convenience and help us better meet the needs of our community," she said.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're proud to support Veronica and Eduardo as they take ownership of this established PostalAnnex location," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "Our focus is on helping franchisees grow and succeed, and this transition is a great example of that in action."

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 and now licenses and franchises over 800 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Their brands, including PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship, and Handle With Care Packaging Store, are synonymous with reliable and professional service.

For more information about this PostalAnnex, located at 4057 Riley Fuzzel Rd., Ste. 500, in Spring, TX 77386, and the services offered at this Spring, TX location, please visit www.postalannex.com/16003.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 with their brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Taylor Mohrhardt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.