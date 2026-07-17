PostalAnnex in Mint Hill, North Carolina Welcomes Experienced Franchise Owners

Existing Annex Brands franchise owners expand their footprint with the acquisition of a PostalAnnex Shipping and Business Services center in Mint Hill

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing PostalAnnex location in Mint Hill, NC to new owners, Ashli Ornoski and Richard Winter. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this PostalAnnex. Ornoski and Winter are no strangers to the Annex Brands family. They also, own and operate AIM Mail Center #1147 in Lake Wylie, South Carolina. Their industry knowledge and franchise experience will help build on the center's foundation while bringing fresh ideas and energy to the business.

Located in the Mint Hill Pavillion at 7114 Brighton Park Dr., Ste. 320, in Mint Hill, NC 28227, this PostalAnnex offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, and USPS, plus Expert Packing Services, private mailbox rentals, Notary Services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"Business ownership runs in my blood," said Ornoski. "I actually stepped into the world of shipping and print franchises by taking over a top-performing family location from my father. After seeing firsthand how a truly community-focused business can support local families and entrepreneurs, my husband and I knew we wanted to expand that impact."

Annex Brands, the franchisor of PostalAnnex, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"One of the greatest strengths of franchising is the opportunity for successful businesses to continue growing through new ownership," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "We are excited to support Ashli and Richard as they take the next step in their business ownership journey and continue building the brand's presence in the market."

Franchise ownership transitions play an important role in keeping locally operated businesses strong and connected to the communities they serve. Through its franchise network, Annex Brands provides ongoing operational, marketing, and business support to help owners build on existing customer relationships while continuing to deliver trusted service.

For more information about PostalAnnex #24014, located in the Mint Hill Pavillion at 7114 Brighton Park Dr., Ste. 320, in Mint Hill, NC 28227, and the services offered at this Mint Hill, NC location, please visit www.postalannex.com/24014.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 with their brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact: Claire Gregowicz

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email:[email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.