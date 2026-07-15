New Ownership of Pak Mail in San Marcos, Texas Brings Fresh Energy to the Business--Building Upon More than 20 Years of Operation

Annex Brands, Inc. Supports Local Entrepreneurs in Sustaining Essential Shipping and Office Services

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annex Brands, Inc., a leading franchisor in the packing, shipping, and office services industries, is pleased to announce the successful transfer of ownership of an existing Pak Mail location in San Marcos, TX to new owner, Zach Shifrin. This transition to new ownership ensures that the community will benefit from the essential shipping and office services provided by this Pak Mail location since 2003.

Located at 102 Wonder World Dr., Ste. 304, in San Marcos, TX 78666, this Pak Mail offers a comprehensive array of services, including shipping options with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, plus expert packing services, private mailbox rentals, notary public services, and office solutions such as printing and packaging supplies.

"I'm proud to take ownership of this Pak Mail and continue serving the San Marcos community," said Shifrin. "I'm excited about the opportunity to grow the business and introduce new ways to better support our customers' evolving shipping and business needs." Prior to purchasing the business, Zach built websites for about 10 years.

Annex Brands, the franchisor of Pak Mail, has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the franchising industry.

"We're pleased to welcome Zach as the new owner of this Pak Mail location in San Marcos," said Patrick Edd, Chief Executive Officer & President of Annex Brands. "With each ownership transition, our focus is on ensuring a smooth handoff and equipping new owners with the tools and support they need from day one. We look forward to helping Zach get up and running and building success in his local market."

Franchise ownership transitions play an important role in keeping locally operated businesses strong and connected to the communities they serve. Through its franchise network, Annex Brands provides ongoing operational, marketing, and business support to help owners build on existing customer relationships while continuing to deliver trusted service.

For more information about this Pak Mail location at 102 Wonder World Dr., Ste 304, in San Marcos, TX 78666, and the services offered at this San Marcos, TX location, please visit www.pakmail.com/US697.

ABOUT COMPANY:

Annex Brands, Inc. licenses and franchises over 800 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Annex Brands has been providing business ownership opportunities since 1985 with their brands PostalAnnex, Pak Mail, AIM Mail Centers, Postal Connections, Parcel Plus, Sunshine Pack & Ship, Navis Pack & Ship and Handle With Care Packaging Store. Locations offer a range of shipping options from multiple carriers such as UPS, FedEx and USPS, as well as freight shipping for large, awkward, high-value, or fragile items. Additional offerings include packaging supplies and custom packing solutions for parcels and wooden crates, as well as mailbox services and other office services such as notary public services, copy and print services, and more. For more information, visit www.annexbrands.com.

Contact:

Contact: Taylor Mohrhardt

Phone: (619) 563-4800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Annex Brands, Inc.