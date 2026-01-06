From intelligent mapping to advanced automation, WYBOT introduces groundbreaking innovations at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WYBOT, a pioneer in pool cleaning technology, is setting a new industry benchmark by driving the evolution from corded to fully cordless solutions. At CES 2026, by embedding advanced AI, spatial awareness, and autonomous decision-making across its product lineup, WYBOT is moving the industry beyond traditional cleaning concepts toward fully intelligent underwater systems.

WYBOT CES New Releases

At CES 2026 today, WYBOT presented a thrilling array of advanced pool cleaning innovations designed to revolutionize the sector. Among these releases are the much-anticipated WYBOT S3 and the groundbreaking WYBOT C3, both poised to establish new milestones in intelligent pool upkeep.

"WYBOT S3 is far more than a minor product update, it establishes an entirely new technological benchmark for its industry. This is achieved by incorporating authentic artificial intelligence, which allows it to operate with enhanced precision, greater consistency, and improved efficiency". Says Madam Fu, CEO of WYBOTICS. In this new era where AI technology is reshaping industries across the board, WYBOT is forging ahead as a technological innovator, writing a remarkable chapter for intelligent manufacturing on the global stage.

WYBOT S3 — World's First Pool Robot with 3D Mapping and a Self-Emptying System

The WYBOT S3, having recently launched in the Australian market, has garnered significant interest from both the industry and consumers. This device heralds a new, more intelligent era for pool maintenance, primarily due to its groundbreaking sensor design. It incorporates 36 high-accuracy sensors, enabling the creation of the industry's inaugural comprehensive underwater three-dimensional mapping system. By utilizing real-time data about its surroundings and sophisticated spatial computing algorithms, the S3 consistently constructs an accurate digital 3D representation of the pool throughout its operation. This technological advancement fundamentally reshapes robotic pool cleaning, characterizing the S3 as an intelligent subaquatic agent equipped with digital visual capabilities and an advanced computational core.

WYBOT C3 — Powered by Dual Brushless Pumps and LiDAR Vision Mapping

WYBOT C3 designed for discerning pool owners who demand uncompromising performance, C3 integrates wireless charging, dual brush pumps, LiDAR Vision Mapping Technology, and a dual-layer filtration system. Together, these advanced features deliver consistently immaculate results across pools of all shapes and sizes. Powered by pioneering intelligent technologies, WYBOT C3 offers a cleaning experience that is not only more intuitive, but also exceptionally efficient and effective.

With a focus on optimizing pool maintenance workflows, WYBOT delivers intelligent, data-driven solutions engineered to enhance operational efficiency and reduce manual intervention. These innovations leverage state-of-the-art automation and AI-driven algorithms to streamline maintenance tasks, providing homeowners with a seamless, smarter approach to pool care.

WYBOT will unveil the latest products at CES 2026 at Booth 51455, located in the Venetian Convention & Expo Center. In addition, WYBOT will also participate in ShowStoppers on January 6.

About us:

WYBOT is a global leader in innovative pool maintenance solutions, 20 years of innovation dedicated to transforming pool cleaning into an effortless and intelligent experience. The company is a 2025 CES Innovation Award Honoree, 2025 IFA Honoree Award, WYBOT has also earned international acclaim, including the 2025 Berlin Design Awards , 2025 London Design Awards , recognizing the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and user-centric design.

WYBOT continues to set new benchmarks in robotic pool cleaning, driven by a vision to simplify pool ownership and enhance the user experience. For more information, please visit www.wybotpool.com

SOURCE WYBOTICS INC