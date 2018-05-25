From Investment-Grade Supercars to Highly Desirable Muscle Cars to Rare Classics, Wheeler Auctions' Inaugural Sale Will Have Something for Everyone

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- What do a rare 1 of 6 2005 Ford GT, 2008 Ferrari F430 Scuderia with 397 miles, 2008 Ferrari F430 6 Speed Manual, 2016 Jaguar F Type Project 7, Frame-Off 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 R-Code Super Cobra Jet 4 Speed and a pair of NCRS Top Flight Big Block Mid-Year Corvettes have in common? The answer: They are all part of Wheeler Auctions' (www.wheelerauctiongroup.com) inaugural sale on June 1-3 in the Embassy Suites Ballroom in Norman, Okla.
With up to 300 consignments expected to participate, Wheeler Auctions' auction is generating a lot of excitement with plenty of vehicles to whet the appetite of any collector, hobbyist or fan. Supercars, classics and muscle cars aren't the only vehicles crossing the block. Trucks, SUVs and LS Restomods, as well as collectibles, will also be well represented. Other highlights include a No Reserve 1950 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible, a No Reserve Chevrolet Camaro Yenko, a 2008 Superformance Jack Roush Fuel-Injected Motor Cobra and more. A large number of the lots will be sold without reserve.
"Speed Digital is excited to partner with Wheeler Auctions for their inaugural auction. Because of Brian's experience and relationships in the industry and his marketing savvy, we're confident their first sale will be successful," stated Neil Pitt, CEO for Speed Digital.
If you're unable to attend, you can still participate by bidding online via Proxibid. For more information about the auction and to register to bid or to see a full run list, visit www.wheelerauctiongroup.com.
About Wheeler Auctions
Wheeler Auctions, based in Missouri, is an auction house specializing in the marketing and sale of antique, pre-war, classic, muscle and exotic automobiles. They offer some of the lowest-selling commissions (5% with reserve and 3% without reserve) in the industry combined with high-quality, high-quantity marketing.
About Speed Digital
Speed Digital is a Charlotte, N.C. -based technology company that focuses on the classic and collector car industry. As a global leader, Speed Digital provides cloud-based solutions for collectors, dealers, auction houses and hobbyists. Speed Digital is frequently recognized as the industry leader for cutting-edge website design and development in the specialty vehicle niche. See www.speeddigital.com for more information.
