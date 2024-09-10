From Job Loss to Empowerment: Introducing RageBox

Former IT Professional Launches Innovative-Themed Gift Box Company Following Multiple Layoffs

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that transforms adversity into opportunity, Tara MacKenzie, a software marketing leader who found herself impacted as part of a recent wave of tech layoffs, today announced the launch of her new company, RageBox. The company creates uniquely themed gift boxes and products, each designed to bring its recipients a touch of dark humor and entertainment, setting them apart from traditional gift options.

"Losing your job is heartbreaking. It's an emotional rollercoaster. Even still, corporate layoffs are impersonal and, increasingly, often insensitive, something I've witnessed firsthand," said MacKenzie. "It's time to address the shortcomings in how businesses handle recruitment and workforce reductions. We need to advocate for respect and dignity in the workplace. For those feeling silenced by their job loss experience, RageBox is a testament that you can create your path to recognition and fulfillment."

The concept for RageBox was conceived when MacKenzie faced the all-too-familiar task of packing up her company equipment "in a box" after a particularly insensitive layoff impacting her and her entire team. It was then that the idea of a gift box filled with items that embrace a darker, more playful theme came to life. Teaming up with her sister Cindy MacKenzie, a professional artist, they infused their creative energies into creating RageBox.

RageBox's product line is as diverse as it is daring, featuring themes like horror movies, true crime, "horrorscopes," and hauntings. Customers can look forward to an extensive range of gift boxes and individual products, with new launches planned bi-weekly for the next two years, ensuring there's always something new and exciting to discover. While RageBox is an online exclusive, plans are underway for a 2025 "RoadRagers" in-person sales initiative.

More than just a business, MacKenzie envisions RageBox as a beacon of hope for those navigating the tumultuous waters of job loss. She is determined to foster a community where open dialogue about the realities of job searching and workplace challenges is encouraged. "To anyone experiencing job loss or struggling through job searches, know there is hope. You can find value and appreciation, even if it means creating it yourself."

For additional details on RageBox, please visit www.ragebox.com.

Contact: Corry Burke, [email protected], 613-314-9093

SOURCE RageBox