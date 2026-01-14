From Kitchen Staple to Culinary Essential: I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® Launches New, Next Level Better NutriRich™ Formula and a Collaboration with Chef Gordon Ramsay

The Iconic Spread Delivers Improved Taste that Chef Gordon Ramsay calls "Really Rich"

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® is entering a new era with its reformulated products that are built for modern cooking – offering both culinary performance and certain essential nutrients in every bite. The new I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! products are creamy and NutriRich™, meaning they deliver an excellent source of Vitamins A, D, E and B12 and, depending on the product, 10-20 percent of the recommended daily value of the essential fatty acid Omega-3 ALA in each tablespoon serving. To mark this evolution, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! has collaborated with Gordon Ramsay, a world-renowned chef who is known for his expectations of the highest standards in the kitchen, demonstrating that next-level culinary performance and nutrient benefits can be delivered together, without compromise.

Chef Gordon Ramsay's endorsement marks a major milestone as I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! repositions itself for the next generation of home cooks – people who refuse to choose between great taste and nutritional value. With his signature creativity, Chef Gordon Ramsay curated four Next Level Better recipes that spotlight the versatility and flavor of I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!'s products: Korean Style Grilled Corn Ribs with Gochujang Buttery Topping, Paprika Garlic Shrimp with Warm Mediterranean Quinoa and Sautéed Vegetables, Stunning Protein Scrambled Eggs, and Spicy Chicken and Broccolini Pasta.

"I don't put my name on anything unless I've used it myself and know it can perform in a real kitchen," said Chef Gordon Ramsay. "My team and I tested the new I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! products for various uses, including in baking, sauces, and my delicious scrambled eggs, and they delivered consistently in flavor and texture. Perfect for home cooks who want great taste."

WHY IT'S NEXT LEVEL BETTER

Chef-grade performance: Improved creaminess, consistency and versatility across everyday cooking applications – from sautéing and sauces to baking and finishing

Improved creaminess, consistency and versatility across everyday cooking applications – from sautéing and sauces to baking and finishing Certain essential nutrients with no compromise: In each one tablespoon serving, the NutriRich™ formulas deliver 20 percent of the recommended daily value of Vitamins A, D, E and B12 and, depending on the product, at least 10-20 percent of the recommended daily value of the essential fatty acid Omega-3 ALA

In each one tablespoon serving, the NutriRich™ formulas deliver 20 percent of the recommended daily value of Vitamins A, D, E and B12 and, depending on the product, at least 10-20 percent of the recommended daily value of the essential fatty acid Omega-3 ALA Smarter choice: For example, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! Original has 70 percent less saturated fat than dairy butter* and Light has 80 percent less saturated fat than dairy butter**

"This brand has always stood for challenging expectations," said Olga Osminkina-Jones, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Flora Food Group. "With our NutriRich™ reformulation and Gordon Ramsay's endorsement, we're proving that everyday cooking can meet next-level culinary standards without asking people to compromise on taste or nutrition."

I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!'s complete NutriRich™ product lineup includes:

Original: Creamy, buttery taste with 70 percent less saturated fat than dairy butter* and an excellent source of Vitamins A, D, E, and B12 and Omega-3 ALA. Available in various sized tubs at retailers nationwide.

Creamy, buttery taste with 70 percent less saturated fat than dairy butter* and an excellent source of Vitamins A, D, E, and B12 and Omega-3 ALA. Available in various sized tubs at retailers nationwide. Light : Is an excellent source of Vitamins A, D, E, and B12 and a good source of Omega-3 ALA with 80 percent less saturated fat and 65 percent fewer calories than dairy butter.** Available in various sized tubs at retailers nationwide.

: Is an excellent source of Vitamins A, D, E, and B12 and a good source of Omega-3 ALA with 80 percent less saturated fat and 65 percent fewer calories than dairy butter.** Available in various sized tubs at retailers nationwide. Extra Creamy: Premium buttery blend crafted with 8 percent fresh cream for ultra-smooth, luxuriously thick texture. Coming soon in both a tub and sticks format at retailers nationwide.

WHERE YOU WILL SEE IT

I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! will be featured in a new television commercial and integrated into three features within Gordon Ramsay's iconic culinary universe across digital platforms and broadcasting on FOX.

Contestants on Idiot Sandwich , Gordon Ramsay's hit YouTube show, will go head-to-head in competition using I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!

, Gordon Ramsay's hit YouTube show, will go head-to-head in competition using I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! will be featured on FOX's Next Level Chef and Next Level Kitchen, the digital companion series to Next Level Chef

Through the Gordon Ramsay collaboration and brand-led social and digital activations, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! will showcase next-level cooking in real kitchens, one dish at a time. For more information and to explore Gordon Ramsay-curated signature recipes using I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!'s NutriRich™ products, visit https://www.icantbelieveitsnotbutter.com.

* Per 1 tablespoon serving: I Can't Believe it's Not Butter!® Original spread contains 6g total fat (2g saturated fat), 60 calories; Dairy Butter: 11g total fat (7g saturated fat), 100 calories. Nutritional values of dairy butter from U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service. FoodData Central, 2019, available at not-butter.com/dairybutter.

** Per 1 tablespoon serving: I Can't Believe it's Not Butter!® Light spread: 4g total fat (1g saturated fat), 35 calories; Dairy Butter: 11g total fat (7g saturated fat), 100 calories. Nutritional values of dairy butter from U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service. Food Data Central, 2019, available at not-butter.com/dairybutter.

About Flora Food Group:

Flora Food Group offers consumers the next generation of delicious, nutritious foods in four growing dairy and dairy free categories: butters and spreads, creams, culinary ingredients, and cheeses. We hold leadership positions in many of the 100+ countries where we operate and here in the US with our beloved iconic brands including Country Crock®, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! ®, and Violife®. We have 150+ years of heritage, deep R&D expertise, and a relentless commitment to delivering delicious, nutritious food to consumers in retail and professional foodservice settings. Flora Food Group employs ~4700 employees and reported net sales EUR 3.1 billion in 2024. Learn more at www.florafoodgroup.com.

