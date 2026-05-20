From Krypton to Your Kitchen: Milk-Bone® Celebrates DC Studios' epic new Supergirl movie with Tasty Dog Treats

A hero's touch for every pup — limited‑edition Milk-Bone treats celebrate upcoming Supergirl film and the powerful connection between owners and their dogs.

ORRVILLE, Ohio, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, hero worship goes to the dogs. To celebrate the release of the biggest film of the summer, DC Studios' Supergirl, Milk‑Bone® is introducing special‑edition Milk‑Bone Krypto Soft & Chewy Mini Treats. The collaboration, inspired by Supergirl's fearless canine companion, Krypto, celebrates the bond that humans and dogs have, no matter what galaxy you're in.

The limited-edition packages feature Krypto and are filled with tasty, chompable treats that will delight dogs in every corner of the universe. Milk‑Bone Krypto Soft & Chewy Mini Treats are now available, just in time for Supergirl, in theaters nationwide on June 26, 2026, from Warner Bros. Pictures.

"Milk‑Bone treats have long given pet parents a meaningful way to build lasting bonds with their dogs," said Stephanie Polefrone, Lead Creative & Content at J.M. Smucker Company. "Our Supergirl partnership celebrates the deep connection portrayed through the bond between Supergirl and Krypto throughout the film, reflecting the joy and love that Milk‑Bone brings to everyday moments between dogs and their humans."

No matter what adventures you and your dog find yourself on, Milk-Bone's lineup of treats is there for every moment you share together, anywhere in the world.

Where can I purchase Milk-Bone ® Treats?

Use the Milk‑Bone website product locator to find nearby retailers that carry your dog's favorite treats: enter your ZIP/postal code and the locator will list participating stores and in‑store availability. Or, order online at select retailers to bring the fun right to your doorstep.

What inspired the Milk‑Bone® x Supergirl collaboration?

"Our brand is committed to celebrating the bond between humans and their dogs, and the excitement that comes from that connection" says Stephanie Polefrone. "This collaboration brings the excitement of the Supergirl universe into the little rituals of pet ownership. With the limited‑edition Supergirl Soft & Chewy Mini Krypto treats, we're offering fans a tangible way to engage with the film and create memorable shared experiences with their pets."

How long will the Krypto Treats be available?

The Supergirl Soft & Chewy Mini Krypto treats are a limited‑edition release and are available at select retailers and online while supplies last. Made with real beef for a delicious, tender texture, their mini size makes them perfect for dogs of all sizes to enjoy.

About Milk-Bone®

For more than 115 years, Milk‑Bone has been making anytime treats that transform moments into delicious connections between dogs & their humans. Since its launch in 1908, the brand has catered to dogs of all shapes and sizes, offering biscuits in small, medium and large. Today, Milk‑Bone remains committed to celebrating the bond between dog owners and their furry companions.

About The J.M. Smucker Co

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day, including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

About Supergirl

DC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment/The Safran Company Production, A James Gunn Film, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAX® nationwide on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning June 24, 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Media Contact:

Emily Barounis

[email protected]

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.