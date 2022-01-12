From LA to Israel, The Fridman Group Soars to $610 Million in Transactions in 2021 Under the Leadership of Tomer Fridman

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a groundbreaking 2020 with over $540 million in closed sales, The Fridman Group has made a new mark on the luxury real estate industry by furthering its bi-coastal reach. In November, the high-end agency was the exclusive California representative on a striking $20 million Park Avenue penthouse in New York City. The Fridman Group also bolstered its international presence with two listings in Israel: The Waldorf Astoria Penthouse in Jerusalem offered at $10,300,000 and a Tel-Aviv Seafront Penthouse offered at $65,000,000 USD.

THE FRIDMAN GROUP TEAM: (Pictured left to right) Doron Baruch, Antonio Bruno, Ayala Sfadia, Tricia Dempsey, Melanie Savia, Matthew Fenton, Charlie Edgar, Tomer Fridman, Lauren Rauschenberg, Roxanne Silvera, Denise Zago, Anthony Barillo, Patrick Wang (From Left to Right) Photo Cred: Ryan Lahiff 515 PARK AVE #34/35, MANHATTAN, NEW YORK 10022 Listed at $20,000,000

"Tomer and I have a very unique and specific advantage of being co-owners of Israel Sotheby's International Realty," says Isidora Fridman, who is co-listing the Israeli properties alongside Tomer Fridman. "Our relationship with other country owners, such as Dubai, China, and Russia, places us in-tune amidst international conversations for luxury properties and global buyers."

Since its inception, The Fridman Group has represented architecturally significant homes and properties in Los Angeles and beyond. Building upon the success of previous years, the brokerage is now on track to end 2021 with a 15% increase in sold listings. To help facilitate its rapid expansion, The Fridman Group has hired two top New York realtors, Anthony Barillo and Steven Giles from the Eklund Gomes team, who join with over $550 million in career sales. Their portfolio includes a new penthouse at 818 N Doheny Ave in Beverly Hills that sets a new standard for indoor/outdoor living.

"We are beyond honored to welcome Anthony and Steven to the Los Angeles team," says Chairman and Co-Founder Tomer Fridman. "They are two agents of high caliber who function at an elevated level of service and detail that fits wonderfully with our brand. It is extremely beneficial to our clients to have representation within the team with their finger on the pulse not only in LA's luxury market but also in the current housing boom in New York."

Other recent additions to the team include Patrick Wang from Douglas Elliman who works with both International and domestic buyers and sellers from Los Angeles to Miami, rising star Antonio Bruno who specializes in architectural and pedigree residences, and Doron Baruch with a background in construction and development who brings industry knowledge and off market projects/opportunities. This new roster of agents will help support a growing portfolio worth over $1 billion. "The addition of these new agents will further position The Fridman Group as a leader in the luxury market," says Tomer Fridman.

"2021 has been a year of growth and specialization. "Fridman says in regards to continuing the growing audiences and portfolio worth over $1B.

Tomer Fridman and Isidora Fridman, Chairman are co-owners of The Fridman Group, which was rated as the #1 Medium Team in the United States by WSJ Real Trends with over 1 billion in active listings and 4 Billion in career sales. The Fridman Group specializes in the exclusive representation of luxury properties, celebrity homes, land and development opportunities, and architecturally significant properties across Los Angeles and the world.

Tomer was recently awarded the Agent of Historical Architecture 2021 by The Hollywood Reporter and the duo is continuously named to Variety's Showbiz Real Estate elite. The team currently holds the record for the most expensive home sale ever in the San Fernando Valley and continues to set records by selling pedigree properties in Beverly Hills and Holmby Hills. With their years of unparalleled expertise, global strategy, detailed attention to pedigree estates, high-profile clientele, bespoke projects, and lifetime homes around the world, Tomer and Isidora's estimable business is built on timeless sophistication and renowned knowledge.

