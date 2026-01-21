From Lagos to living rooms: Temi Coker weaves Nigerian culture into his new home collection, available exclusively at Walmart for a limited time.

Where culture becomes heirloom, and pattern becomes prayer - an artist creates pieces meant to be carried on for generations

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some things are meant to be kept. Not stored away but lived with. Touched daily. Passed down with stories still clinging to them. This is the vision behind the Temi Coker Home Collection, an 18-piece debut launching exclusively at walmart.com/temicoker , where Nigerian heritage meets American living rooms, and legacy takes shape in textured vases and woven patterns.

Nigerian-American multidisciplinary artist Temi Coker didn't set out to make decorations. Born in Lagos and now based in Dallas, he set out to create heirlooms - objects his children could one day give to their children, carrying forward not just beauty, but belonging.

"My children are the product of two cultures - African and African American. I wanted to create heirlooms that celebrate the beauty in that duality," says multi-disciplinary artist Temi Coker. "This collection honors the vibrant textiles, colors, and culture of my Nigerian childhood while embracing my wife's African American heritage, creating pieces that speak to both identities. The living room is the heart of our home, where the majority of our family memories happen, so I designed these pieces to live in that sacred space and be accessible to every family. Partnering with Walmart feels full circle; my first pair of shoes were from Walmart, and so many people in my community shop there - so being able to launch my first home collection with them is extremely special."

The collection's vases carry particular meaning. Their textured surfaces echo the intricate patterns of braids and diverse hairstyles central to Black culture. But they're also vessels - or containers - that carry what matters forward. Like Coker's wife carried their children, these pieces are meant to carry memory, tradition, and culture into tomorrow.

The patterns themselves tell a story. They draw from the vibrant textiles, lively culture, and intricate braids of Nigeria while speaking the language of modern American homes, where families of all backgrounds are building their own traditions, their own ways of remembering where they came from.

Innovation brought these designs to life. Several vases are 3D printed and made in the United States, allowing Coker to see his vision materialize in real time, adjusting and perfecting until each piece matched what he saw in his mind's eye.

By partnering with Walmart, Coker ensures these meaningful pieces reach all families, regardless of budget. This isn't luxury for the few. This is legacy made accessible to all.

"We are on a journey to democratize style, and our new Temi Coker collection is an exciting opportunity to bring his authentic perspective and bold, beautiful designs exclusively to Walmart customers," said Creighton Kiper, Senior Vice President Home, Walmart U.S. "Partnering with artists and creators like Temi Coker allows us to uniquely deliver style and joy to every space, effortlessly and affordably."

The collection launches January 21, 2026, exclusively at walmart.com/temicoker , with prices ranging from $14-320 USD, it represents Walmart's ongoing commitment to partnering with diverse creators, providing customers with designs that reflect the communities it serves and making beautifully designed home decor accessible to families at all price points.

Accompanying the collection launch is a campaign hero video, viewable here , that takes viewers inside Temi's creative journey - from his childhood in Lagos to his studio in Dallas - showcasing the inspiration, design process, and cultural significance behind each piece in the collection.

Some things are meant to be kept. Lived with. Passed down. This is what it looks like when an artist asks: What do we carry forward? And answers: Everything that shaped us.

Hi-res product and campaign images and pricing may be downloaded here .

ABOUT TEMI COKER

Temi Coker is a Nigerian-American visual artist, designer, and creative director known for his vibrant, Afrofuturist-inspired work that celebrates Black culture, heritage, and contemporary identity. Based in Dallas, Texas, Temi's distinctive style blends bold colors, geometric patterns, and cultural symbolism to create work that spans brand identity, editorial design, and commercial art. His client roster includes Google, Nike, Netflix, Adobe, and The New York Times, among others. Temi's work has been recognized by the Type Directors Club, Communication Arts, and the Society of Illustrators, establishing him as one of the most sought-after visual voices in contemporary design.

Beyond commercial work, Temi is passionate about representation in creative industries and uses his platform to advocate for diverse perspectives in design and visual storytelling.

Website: temicoker.com

Instagram: @temicoker

