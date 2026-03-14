From Liver to Lymph Support: How PureHealth Research is Leading the Charge in Premium Pure Health Products

MANASSAS, Va., March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Research continues to expand its approach to full-body wellness with a portfolio of pure health products designed to support interconnected biological systems. Rather than targeting isolated concerns, the company's evidence-based formulations address the relationship between metabolic and immune function, with particular focus on liver and lymphatic health.

Pure Health Products That Address the Liver-Lymph Connection

The liver and lymphatic system operate as complementary partners in the body's internal maintenance processes. The liver filters and processes metabolic byproducts, while the lymphatic system circulates immune cells and helps manage fluid balance.

When one system is under strain, the other may carry an increased workload. PureHealth Research developed its pure health products with this connection in mind, using multi-pathway botanical formulations that help both systems simultaneously.

How PureHealth Research Supports Systemic Wellness

The brand's targeted formulations address key areas of whole-body function:

Liver Support Supplement – Liver Health Formula combines 11 botanicals and nutrients, including milk thistle, turmeric with BioPerine, and beetroot, to promote natural detoxification pathways and healthy liver function

– combines 11 botanicals and nutrients, including milk thistle, turmeric with BioPerine, and beetroot, to promote natural detoxification pathways and healthy liver function Lymphatic Support Supplement – Lymph System Support features 8 targeted botanicals, including echinacea, dandelion extract, burdock root, and cleavers, to encourage healthy lymphatic circulation and a balanced immune response

– features 8 targeted botanicals, including echinacea, dandelion extract, burdock root, and cleavers, to encourage healthy lymphatic circulation and a balanced immune response GLP-1 Activation Supplement – GLP ON features 9 synergistic ingredients, including Berberine HCl, Akkermansia muciniphila, and patented Eriomin® Citrus Flavonoids at clinically studied doses, to support the body's natural GLP-1 production

– features 9 synergistic ingredients, including Berberine HCl, Akkermansia muciniphila, and patented Eriomin® Citrus Flavonoids at clinically studied doses, to support the body's natural production Digestive Wellness Supplement – GLP Digest+ delivers targeted prebiotic fibers that nourish beneficial gut bacteria, supporting short-chain fatty acid production and natural GLP-1 signaling

All products are manufactured in the USA under SQF-certified, cGMP-compliant protocols and verified through independent third-party testing.

About PureHealth Research

PureHealth Research partners with an Advisory Board of board-certified physicians, clinical nutritionists, and scientific researchers to develop every formula. The company also collaborates with Vitamin Angels, providing nutritional support to underserved women and children with every bottle sold. All pure health products are gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and non-GMO. Learn more at purehealthresearch.com .

PureHealth Research

[email protected]

+1 (888) 558-9836 (Toll-Free, US)

+1 (863) 301-4007 (International)

10199 Dean Drive, Manassas, VA 20110, USA.

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SOURCE PureHealth Research LLC