From Load Spikes to Thermal Resilience: Ampace Showcases AIDC Solutions at DCW London 2026

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a global leader in advanced lithium-ion energy storage serving over 75 million users worldwide, will exhibit at Data Centre World London 2026 on 4–5 March 2026 (Booth C145, Excel London). Ampace will showcase its AI-focused power infrastructure portfolio, including the PU100 and PU200 systems, reinforcing its commitment to the rapidly evolving AIDC landscape under its vision of AI continuity infrastructure.

As AI workloads drive higher rack densities and increased power consumption, data centers face critical challenges in power continuity, thermal management, and operational safety.

Power Continuity Under High-Frequency Load Fluctuations

Rapid, large-scale load fluctuations from AI clusters require systems capable of instantaneous response and seamless operational continuity. Ampace's PU100 and PU200 systems are engineered to absorb sudden spikes and deliver stable energy, ensuring continuous backup and reliable performance in dynamic AI environments.

Thermal Resilience for High-Density AI Environments

As GPU heat density rises, traditional air cooling is increasingly challenged, creating hot spots, thermal throttling, and higher failure risks. Designed for reliable operation at 30°C ambient temperature, the PU200 supports immediate recharge following full discharge, ensuring stable performance and thermal reliability for high-density AI environments.

A Commitment to Zero Safety Incidents

Zero-tolerance safety is essential in AI-driven data centers. Ampace maintains a global deployment record with zero reported safety incidents. Its PU series combines highly stable LFP chemistry, Cell-to-Rack fire protection, and semi-solid cell technology, reducing thermal runaway risks and gas emissions by up to 90%, providing a robust safety framework for mission-critical deployments.

At DCW London 2026, Ampace will demonstrate that AI Continuity Infrastructure is more than a concept — it is a practical, system-level response to the complex power, thermal, and safety challenges of next-generation AI data centers.

