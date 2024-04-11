From Local Shops to Lasting Impact: Relive Flylords' Road Trip Through the Southeast in Season Two of The Fly Shop Tour

BASALT, Colo., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flylords , the leading digital voice in fly fishing, is excited to announce that all episodes of the Fly Shop Tour Season Two are now available for viewing. In October of 2023, the Flylords crew - in partnership with YETI, SIMMS Fishing Products, Costa Sunglasses, and more - took off on a 2,000 mile journey through the Southeast. Along the way, they stopped at 14 shops, hosting events and capturing the unique personalities and importance of local fly shops.

"These shops are more than just retail spaces; they're the heart and soul of our sport, where fishing partners are met, knowledge is shared, and anglers are introduced to the backbone of fly fishing: conservation," said Jared Zissu, Founder of Flylords.

Flylords hosted grassroots events to raise money for local nonprofits and help amplify the community that local fly shops create. To date, the Fly Shop Tour has raised over $16,000 for local nonprofits such as Charleston Waterkeeper and the Crayfish Creek Restoration Project.

"I've been lucky to visit a ton of fly shops and there's always a common feeling – whether here in Nashville, to a place like Craig, MT, and all the way to Paris, France," said Blake Parsons, Fly Fishers International Communications Director and Fly South guide. "Fly shops and the folks who work there do it for a love of the game, so stop by a local shop and you might be surprised to find a hidden gem."

The Flylords Fly Shop Tour was more than a road trip; it was a movement that brought together anglers, conservationists, and enthusiasts from all walks of life. The episodes available now offer an inside look into the heart of the fly fishing community. For more information and to view the episodes, see below or visit https://www.youtube.com/@FlylordsMedia .

Episode One ( Tennessee ) featuring Fly South, Little River Outfitters and Music City TU

( ) featuring Fly South, Little River Outfitters and Music City TU Episode Two ( North Carolina ) featuring Hunter Banks Angling, Brooking Anglers, and Land O' Sky TU

( ) featuring Hunter Banks Angling, Brooking Anglers, and Land O' Sky TU Episode Three ( Georgia ) featuring Alpharetta Outfitter, The Fish Hawk, Unicoi Outfitters, and the Crayfish Creek Restoration Project

( ) featuring Alpharetta Outfitter, The Fish Hawk, Unicoi Outfitters, and the Crayfish Creek Restoration Project Episode Four ( South Carolina ) featuring Dodson Fishing Co., Rivers and Glen, and Charleston Water Keeper

( ) featuring Dodson Fishing Co., Rivers and Glen, and Charleston Water Keeper Episodes Five and Six (Florida) featuring Black Fly, Ole Florida , Seven Mile Fly Shop, 239 Flies, and Captains for Clean Water

