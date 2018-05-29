From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide - U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando

"For too long, hotel guests have been limited in their ability to enjoy the full scope of a hotel's services, including advanced room features and entertainment options, all from a single device," said David Goldstone, President of DigiValet the Americas.

"Especially at luxury and super-luxury hotels, today's travelers are demanding the same connectivity and seamless technology they enjoy at home, and the DigiValet system makes it possible. Providing personalized service while at the same time being unobtrusive is a main reason DigiValet is finding the success at many of the world's most iconic luxury properties. We are proud to announce that our solution is in higher demand than ever - now in cities on three continents, we anticipate even faster growth in the months ahead."

Transforming the guest experience at luxury hotels around the world, the DigiValet platform enhances the guest's stay as well as their connection to the hotel's staff, with the ability to capture guest preferences to help make their experience even more amazing upon their return.

The company's complete in-room solution also creates new levels of comfort, engagement and connectivity for guests, as hotel managers deliver unprecedented new levels of interactive guest communication and service. The value of these experiences are often reflected in a property's guest satisfaction, loyalty and TripAdvisor scores.

For more information about the DigiValet system, visit www.digivalet.com, or call (310) 409-8446.

About DigiValet

DigiValet provides iPad-based guest room solutions for luxury hotels, offering an easy to use interface for guests to personalize their stay by controlling the room environment, TV, movies and culinary requests, and much more.

Since its launch in 2010, DigiValet has been the in-room solution trusted by the world's best hotels. Its portfolios of world-class clients includes The Armani Hotel at Burj Khalifa St Regis, The Corinthia Hotel, SO Sofitel, The Oberoi, Andaz by Hyatt, The Address Hotels.

