From London With Love, Doughlicious Announces Nationwide Launch In Whole Foods Market

LONDON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful introduction to the U.S. market in December 2023 across four strategic Whole Foods Market regions, Doughlicious is thrilled to announce its nationwide launch with the retailer. Consumers everywhere can now experience Doughlicious' highly snackable Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites, including best-selling flavours like Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Truffle, and Mint Chocolate Chip. Other flavours include Cinnamon Churro, a playful twist on the classic sugar cookie, and fresh Blueberry Frozen Yogurt and Strawberry fruit varieties.

Doughlicious has crafted the next evolution of frozen snacks with its deliciously daring range of naturally gluten-free products. Each indulgent bite delivers a super sneaky good snacking experience, featuring cookie dough made with oats wrapped around the finest melt-in-the-mouth gelato, all coated in a soft cookie crumb.

"We are excited to bring Doughlicious to Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, allowing more U.S. consumers to indulge in our delicious frozen snacks that also happen to be better for you," said Kathryn Bricken, Founder of Doughlicious. "Our products offer a new way to enjoy classic and nostalgic cookie dough, all made in our London facility powered by renewable energy and without compromising taste or quality."

Doughlicious products are made with premium natural ingredients, have no added refined sugar, and are free from white-bleached flour, artificial flavours and colours. All ingredients are responsibly sourced from reputable suppliers, adhering to the brand's stringent standards for quality, animal welfare, and sustainable production methods.

"Our goal is to be as ubiquitous as leading frozen novelties. Our packaging strategically captivates consumers with its 'lick the pack appeal' and approachable facade," said Russell Barnett, Managing Director of Doughlicious. "Every detail, from vibrant colors and bold, expandable typography to indulgent imagery and textures, is crafted to evoke envy and ignite the senses."

Doughlicious Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites retail for $6.99 at Whole Foods Market stores. To learn more about Doughlicious, please visit https://doughlicious.co.uk/ , or follow the brand on Instagram at @doughlicious_dough.

Doughlicious, proudly female-founded and operated, is on a mission to redefine the cookie dough experience by creating the ultimate snackable affair. Focused on better-for-you ingredients and sustainable practices, the brand introduces a fresh perspective to the frozen snack category. Doughlicious' Frozen Cookie Dough and Gelato Bites are certified gluten-free, free from added refined sugar and white- bleached flour, and made without artificial additives or preservatives. All frozen snacks are carefully crafted and produced at the brand's London, England facility. For more information, visit https://doughlicious.co.uk/ .

