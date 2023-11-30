From 'Man Cave' Collectibles to Sports Cars and Fine Jewelry, HiBid Auctions Have Them All

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Black Friday in the rear-view mirror and the holiday shopping season still in full swing, bidders everywhere can explore the hundreds of auctions currently running on HiBid.com to locate hard-to-find items and bargain gifts. More than half a million assets were sold in 1,303 HiBid auctions last week, and many more are open for bidding now.

Hot auctions this week on HiBid.com include choice real estate properties nationwide, "man cave" collectibles, vintage automobiles and sports cars, and an incredible range of everyday and fine jewelry. Standout lots include a 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, a 1948 Tucker 2-door convertible, 14-karat diamond earrings, silver necklaces and charms, antique oil cans and metal filling station signs, snowmobiles and snowsuits, and a host of classic 1950s fast food paraphernalia.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

November 20-26, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $21.4+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $48.5+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 594,739
Timed Auctions: 1,231
Live Auctions: 72
Bids Placed: 3.1+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 3.8+ Million

Current Auctions 
The following list includes a small sample from the many auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Elite Collectors Automotive Auction
Auction Type: Live
Dates: October 31-December 1
Seller: Downs Auction Service
View Auction Catalog

Man Cave and Collectibles Online Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: November 1-December 2
Seller: Shackelton Auctions Inc.
View Auction Catalog

Jewelry Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: November 11-December 2
Seller: Affordable Creations
View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

