From Maps to Megabytes: P2's Tobin Celebrates 90 Years

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- P2 Energy Solutions is proud to announce that Tobin, its oil and gas information division, is celebrating its 90th year of operation.

For the better part of a century, Tobin has set the industry standard for spatial accuracy of oil and gas information.

Founded in 1928 in San Antonio, Texas, by Edgar G. Tobin, the company began capturing and interpreting aerial photography to create detailed maps for the burgeoning Texas oil industry. By 1930 the company had already mapped over 3,000 miles of pipelines and numerous fields including projects in Mexico and Venezuela.

Tobin quickly established itself as the industry leader in spatial information management in the United States and has set significant milestones ever since. Acquired by P2 Energy Solutions in 2004, Tobin was and remains a trusted source for mapping and geo-spatial data services for oil and gas producers.

With Tobin's dedicated specialists, who have over 850 years of combined experience and a history of pinpoint accuracy, Tobin gives their customers the confidence to make decisions that impact their company's success. Fast, quality data delivery and user-friendly design let oil and gas producers see well, lease, and land activity with complete clarity.

"Tobin has established a solid foundation of trust over 90 years and as part of P2 we continue to build the future with our customers," said J. Scott Lockhart, CEO of P2 Energy Solutions. "We are bringing new insights through machine learning, visualization, advanced analytics, and value-added solutions to meet the needs of the industry for the next century and beyond. We are just getting started."

Tobin Timeline: From Maps to Megabytes

1928 – Tobin Aerial Surveys is founded

1930 – 3,000 miles of fields and pipelines mapped

1933 – Tobin establishes the industry standard for oilfield ownership maps

1940 – The Tobin Grid reference is created to quickly locate oilfields in Texas

1942 to 1945 – Tobin provides aerial mapping and geospatial know-how for the allied war effort

1954 – Lease information is added to maps

1963 – Tobin creates the first computerized well database

1991 – The Tobin Lease Record Service is established

1994 – Tobin Data Graphics LLC is established to design and market better digital maps

1998 – Tobin, GPS Technology Corp., and TruVue Corp. merge to form Tobin International

2004 – P2 Energy Solutions acquires Tobin International

