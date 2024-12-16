From Marin to the City: Local Disability Rights Leader Takes on San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After 17 years as CEO of Marin Center for Independent Living (Marin CIL), Eli Gelardin will step down to lead the Mayor's Office on Disability in San Francisco in 2025. A disabled adult and lifelong advocate for disability rights, Gelardin brings a personal and professional commitment to equity and access.

During his tenure, Gelardin transformed Marin CIL, co-founding initiatives like Marin's One Door Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) and the Marin Aging and Disability Institute (MADI), and leading a merger with Matrix Parents to create a regional intergenerational disability rights organization that serves Marin, Solano, Sonoma, and Napa counties.

"It's been an honor to work with a community that celebrates disabled joy and values lived experience," said Gelardin. "Our collective efforts have always been about more than services—they're about building a world where disabled lives are truly valued."

Raised in Marin since 1985, Gelardin connected with the disability rights movement at UC Berkeley. Joining Marin CIL in 2003, he became Executive Director in 2008 and joined the Matrix Parents board in 2012, advocating for accessible resources for families, including his own. Said Gelardin, "As the proud disabled co-parent of a family living with multiple disabilities, this work has always been incredibly personal to me."

In San Francisco, Gelardin will oversee ADA implementation and adherence across City departments, ensuring access in key areas like public housing, transportation, and digital communication. Marin CIL Board Chair Lee Uniacke praised Gelardin's leadership, saying, "Eli's made sure that our community has a seat at the table in every state and regional coalition of consequence. He's a natural leader who people enjoy working with."

Deputy Director Susan Malardino will serve as Interim Executive Director while the board searches for the organization's next CEO. Malardino has over 30 years of experience advancing Marin CIL's peer-led independent living model.

