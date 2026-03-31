From Market Volatility to Metabolism: Fitness & Finance Radio Covers What Matters Most

"As we age, both the market and our metabolism are important issues," said Jeff Smith, a financial planner and owner of The Retirement Smith. "The more we know about both, the better prepared we will be as we move toward retirement."

Being able to navigate the market successfully and keep a healthy metabolism are both great ways to ease into older age and rest comfortably during retirement years. Doing that, however, takes planning and knowing how to care for both to get the most out of them. That's where Smith and his wife come in, as they help people learn all they need to know for successfully planning for a physically and healthy financial future.

Many people invest in the stock market in some fashion to help secure their financial future. With it being volatile, however, they often fear what will happen and if it will play out the way they expected. Meanwhile, as people age, their metabolism tends to slow down, and there is a decline in hormones, with a significant decline taking place once someone is around 60. Both of these issues can lead to stress, which can lead to poor decisions and a future that's not as stable.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, occasional stress is a normal part of life, but long-term stress can lead to worsening health problems. It can also lead to poor financial decisions. The two of these issues together can lead to a disastrous outcome for those who are approaching retirement or are planning for their future.

There are a few things that people should keep in mind when it comes to this issue to help protect their finances and health, including:

Focus on discipline over emotion – It's crucial to remember that consistency beats intensity and that long-term healthy habits are going to help people reach milestones. Short-term thinking focuses on immediate rewards, rather than taking in the big picture.





– It's crucial to remember that consistency beats intensity and that long-term healthy habits are going to help people reach milestones. Short-term thinking focuses on immediate rewards, rather than taking in the big picture. Stress is a common denominator – Both physical and financial health is impacted by stress. It's important to realize that financial stress raises cortisol, which can impact weight gain and muscle loss. Stress also impacts decision-making in both areas. It's imperative to find healthy ways to address stress, such as exercising, meditating, journaling, practicing mindfulness, etc.





– Both physical and financial health is impacted by stress. It's important to realize that financial stress raises cortisol, which can impact weight gain and muscle loss. Stress also impacts decision-making in both areas. It's imperative to find healthy ways to address stress, such as exercising, meditating, journaling, practicing mindfulness, etc. Both muscle and money need protecting – As we age, we lose muscle and financial risk tolerance at the same time. Midline is a pivotal time when it comes to one's physical health and their money needs and planning. This is a time to get assistance to properly plan and ensure everything is on course.





– As we age, we lose muscle and financial risk tolerance at the same time. Midline is a pivotal time when it comes to one's physical health and their money needs and planning. This is a time to get assistance to properly plan and ensure everything is on course. Knowing what to do matters – During volatile times, it's important to rebalance, rather than react. It's also wise to keep a cash buffer and avoid headline-driven decisions. On the fitness side, continue to strength train and focus on healthy protein and sleep.





– During volatile times, it's important to rebalance, rather than react. It's also wise to keep a cash buffer and avoid headline-driven decisions. On the fitness side, continue to strength train and focus on healthy protein and sleep. Longevity is key for both – Most people want to live longer, but they don't want to outlive their money. It's crucial to learn to live longer with solid financial planning, focus on preservation, keep financial independence as a goal, and consider healthcare costs during retirement.

"When you get to the retirement years, it's important to have the finances you need, and the physical health as well," said Jennifer Scherer, certified personal trainer and owner of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio. "They go hand-in-hand, because if you have one but not the other, you won't be enjoying your retirement very much. We help people with the foundation they need to have a solid physical and financial retirement."

Smith and Scherer, a married couple, created a podcast that focuses on holistic wellness and retirement financial planning. The Fitness & Finance Radio podcast provides an in-depth look at essential topics people need to know regarding their health and finances, which are closely tied. Listeners can tune in to hear the duo discuss the issues and gain advice and insight that may help them now and in their retirement years. The two bring passion and experience to the table, with Smith being a financial planner and owner of The Retirement Smith, and Scherer being a health and fitness expert and owner of The Fredericksburg Fitness Studio. Both businesses are located in Fredericksburg and have a long-standing reputation for providing excellent services to their clients.

The "Fitness & Finance Radio" podcast, "From Market Volatility to Metabolism" is available for free on YouTube. The Retirement Smith serves those in the Fredericksburg, Va., area and beyond with individualized financial planning. Fredericksburg Fitness Studio provides private, customized fitness programs available by appointment. Their reformer Pilates fitness training program is a fun and unique exercise method with many benefits. The reformer program helps with strength, flexibility, balance and coordination, core control, and more. To learn more about Fitness & Finance Radio visit https://fitnessfinancepro.com/. Or, check out Fredericksburg Fitness Studio: https://www.fburgfitness.com or The Retirement Smith via our website at: https://www.theretirementsmith.com/.

About Fitness & Finance Radio

Fitness & Finance Radio is a podcast produced by the married couple Jeff Smith and Jennifer Scherer. Both own businesses in Fredericksburg, Va., with Smith as a financial planning expert and owner of The Retirement Smith, and Scherer as a fitness and nutrition expert and owner of the Fredericksburg Fitness Studio. To learn more about Fitness & Finance Radio, visit https://fitnessfinancepro.com/. Fredericksburg Fitness Studio, visit the site: https://www.fburgfitness.com or The Retirement Smith visit our website at: https://www.theretirementsmith.com/.

Sources:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Managing Stress. June 2025. https://www.cdc.gov/mental-health/living-with/index.html

SOURCE Fitness & Finance Radio