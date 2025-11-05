From Monitoring to Action: Intenseye Launches Sentinel, a Physical AI Hardware Suite for Real-Time Safety

The Sentinel line runs Intenseye's AI on devices designed for the realities of industrial work. The devices cover the range of risks found on the floor, including speed, proximity, heat, motion, and human activity in shared zones. They read patterns that often precede serious injuries, from a forklift moving too fast to a worker entering a restricted space, and alert teams before those moments turn into incidents. It turns unseen risks into clear actions that improve both safety and operational performance.

At the center of the system is the Sentinel Hub, the local intelligence layer that drives real-time decision-making on site. Powered by the latest NVIDIA Jetson series, it runs advanced computer vision models at the edge for sub-second detection and response without cloud reliance. With powerful AI acceleration and efficient design, the Jetson platform enables Sentinel to process multiple high-resolution streams even in complex industrial settings. The Hub also connects with existing CCTV systems, unifying new and legacy infrastructure into one real-time safety network.

The Sentinel system is already running in the field with early customers across industries, showing remarkable impact within weeks of going live. Customers are seeing faster response times, stronger collaboration between safety and operations teams, and a clear reduction in high-severity incidents

At CRH Building Products (formerly Oldcastle APG), one of North America's largest building materials companies, the team first tested Intenseye's Hard Stop feature using their existing CCTV cameras. After integrating Sentinel, detection and intervention became nearly instantaneous. In high-risk zones, the system can now stop machinery in less than a second when a worker moves too close, turning what was once a critical hazard into a prevented event.

"Even with great training and culture, you can't guarantee everyone's safety," said Bob Malin, Vice President of EHS and Sustainability at CRH Building Products. "With Intenseye's Sentinel, we're finally closing that gap."

Following the success of early deployments, Intenseye is inviting more organizations to experience Sentinel firsthand through a pilot run with no start-up costs. The process is simple and guided, with Intenseye's team of experts managing installation, training, and support so sites can be up and running in just days and see results almost immediately.

As artificial intelligence takes on a larger role in industry, Intenseye continues to lead with transparency and responsibility. Processing video on site keeps sensitive footage within each facility and gives organizations full control of their data. Every AI model is trained only with the customer's information and never shared or reused. The platform meets global standards for security and compliance, including SOC 2 Type 2, ensuring that privacy and ethics advance together with innovation.

Sentinel reflects Intenseye's continued focus on building responsible, real-world applications of AI for workplace safety. The system will keep expanding to support more environments, more risks, and more of the people who keep operations moving.

Sentinel is now available for deployment across the United States. To learn more or request a demo, visit intenseye.com/products/sentinel.

