From National Security to Cartel Infiltration -- Ciaran Martin and Robert Mazur to Keynote (ISC)² Security Congress 2022 in Las Vegas

Day 2 of the international conference will feature keynotes from founding CEO, UK National Cyber Security Centre and former undercover U.S. federal agent

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced Ciaran Martin and Robert Mazur as keynote speakers at the 2022 (ISC)² Security Congress in Las Vegas and live online. Both Martin and Mazur's keynotes will be on day two of the conference, taking place October 10-12.

Ciaran Martin was the founding CEO of the world-leading UK National Cyber Security Centre and is a Professor of Public Management at the University of Oxford's Blavatnik School, specializing in cybersecurity as well as the relationship between technology and public policy.

"Ciaran Martin's achievements as head of the UK National Cyber Security Centre are world-renowned," said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². "We are thrilled to have him provide his insight and guidance on the threats that cybersecurity professionals are facing on a daily basis."

Robert Mazur is one of the world's leading experts on the financial exploits of the underworld. He is the author of the New York Times bestselling book The Infiltrator, on which the 2016 film was based. This April, his second book, The Betrayal, was released which chronicles his second two-year undercover assignment infiltrating Colombia's Cali Cartel. Serving 27 years as a federal agent at three U.S. agencies, Mazur is now the President of KYC Solutions, Inc. a firm that provides speaking, expert witness and consulting services to companies worldwide.

"Robert Mazur's keynote will provide Security Congress attendees with first-hand insights into the motivations and tactics of threat actors throughout the criminal underworld," said Rosso. "Understanding your adversary is critical for cybersecurity professionals, and Robert's experiences will help attendees learn how to apply their intuition, observation and judgement as they respond to dynamic situations that require immediate and decisive action."

(ISC)² Security Congress will take place in-person at Caesars Palace Las Vegas and live online, featuring more than 100 educational and thought leadership sessions covering the hottest cybersecurity topics and issues. These include cyber liability, quantum computing, ICS/critical infrastructure, Zero Trust principles, ransomware, workforce trends, remote workforce security, supply chain security, artificial intelligence, DevSecOps and many more, delivered by esteemed industry and practitioner speakers. (ISC)² members can earn 20+ continuing professional education (CPE) credits at the onsite event with an All-Access Pass and 17+ credits with a Virtual Only Pass. Early Bird registration is available through September 16.

For more information on (ISC)² Security Congress 2022, including the session program and how to register, please visit: https://congress.isc2.org/

