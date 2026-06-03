From Natural Colors to Next-Gen Beverages, Rich Products puts Innovation on Display at IDDBA 2026

Global food company to spotlight new Bettercreme® & Buttrcreme portfolio, trending beverage solutions, Pizzeria Uno brand and more

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich's) is debuting an immersive new booth experience at the 2026 International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) trade show, taking place June 7-9 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Natural colors continue to gain momentum in the in-store bakery, and Rich’s is helping retailers meet that demand with its new Bettercreme® and Buttrcreme icings portfolio, featuring vibrant colors that contain no colors from artificial sources.

Designed to place attendees directly inside the world of Rich's innovation, booth #2850 will feature continuous live demonstrations and sampling across seven stations, as well as Rich's new Bettercreme® and Buttrcreme icings that contain no colors from artificial sources – a significant move for retailers navigating the rapidly evolving natural colors landscape. Additionally, this is the first IDDBA show where Rich's will feature its iconic Pizzeria Uno brand, which the company acquired earlier this year through its acquisition of Great Kitchens Food Company.

"IDDBA is where the industry comes together to discover what's next, and we're excited to showcase the full breadth of how Rich's is helping retailers innovate," said Alvino Battistoni, senior vice president, In-Store Bakery & Deli Division, Rich Products. "From advancements in natural color innovation and the growing role of beverages to new product concepts and menu solutions, we're laser focused on helping retailers stay one step ahead of evolving consumer expectations, unlocking new opportunities for growth."

Spotlighting Natural Color Innovation

Natural colors continue to gain momentum in the in-store bakery, and Rich's is helping retailers meet that demand with its new Bettercreme® and Buttrcreme icings portfolio, featuring vibrant colors that contain no colors from artificial sources – all while delivering the same trusted flavor, texture and performance.

Designed for both visual impact and ease of use, the portfolio gives operators the flexibility to create eye-catching cakes and desserts that resonate with today's consumers. At Rich's booth, a unique, oversized and highly Instagramable cake display will showcase the full color palette, including red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, pink and light pink, surrounding an interactive photo station where attendees can see the versatility of the product lineup.

Elevated Beverage Solutions

Beverages have emerged as one of the fastest-growing opportunities across the in-store bakery and deli, driven by consumer demand for customization and premium experiences. Rich's is helping retailers capitalize on that momentum with a range of innovative, easy-to-execute beverage solutions designed to drive both traffic and margin.

At IDDBA, the company's dedicated beverage area will spotlight its All-In-One Creamer and Soft Whip Cold Foam platforms across many of the formats leading today's beverage growth, including dirty sodas, handcrafted coffees and dessert-inspired drinks.

The interactive coffee corner in Rich's booth will bring these possibilities to life, demonstrating how these versatile products can be used across dayparts and menus to create differentiated offerings with minimal labor. With strong consumer demand and high-growth potential, Rich's beverage solutions are designed to help retailers expand their offerings, elevate the in-store experience, and capture incremental sales in a rapidly growing category.

Pizzeria Uno Makes IDDBA Debut with Rich's

Additionally, Rich's will introduce the Pizzeria Uno brand as part of its expanded Pizza portfolio, giving retailers a first-hand look at the company's robust pizza capabilities. Earlier this year, Rich's acquired Great Kitchens Food Company – North America's largest manufacturer of private label take & bake pizzas – and home to the Pizzeria Uno brand. This strategic move significantly expands Rich's topped pizza offerings and strengthens the company's position as a leader in pizza.

Rich's IDDBA booth will feature a dedicated two-sided pizza display, serving new menu items for sampling, including:

Detroit-style pizzas

Chicago-style deep dish varieties

Handheld calzones

New Products and Sampling Experiences

During the show, Rich's will run three continuous live demonstrations and seven sampling stations, giving attendees hands-on exposure to the full breadth of its portfolio, including cheesecakes, artisan breads, cookies, ice cream cakes, ready-to-finish desserts, and globally inspired flavors that reflect today's consumer preferences.

Featured New Products: Cookies N Creme Cake Squares S'mores Mousse Parfait Cups 4" Mini Cakes Whipped Dessert Dips Cookies n Creme Towering Cake 5" Double Layer Cakes



Additional Categories on Display: Cheesecake : NY Classic, Chocolate, Strawberry, Limoncello Ricotta Cookies : Fully Finished Thumbprints and Sandwich Cookies, Vegan Cookie Dough and huge Cream Cheese and Cookies N Creme Flavored Cookie Doughs Carvel & Jon Donaire : Ice Cream Cakes and Licensed Brands Artisan Breads : Asiago Parmesan Batard, Kalamata Olive, Roasted Garlic Batard, and Sourdough Artisan Boule served with butter Fully Finished Solutions : 4" Cakes, 5" Cakes, Scoop Cakes, Parfaits and more



To learn more about Rich's full spectrum of bakery offerings, visit Rich's In-Store Bakery Solutions. For a full suite of in-store bakery training, courses and education, visit Rich's Bakery Academy.

MEET RICH'S

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales of $5.9 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that families make...possible.

Rich's®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family.

SOURCE Rich Products Corporation