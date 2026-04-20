Rich Products Launches First Responsible Business Report, Reflecting a Long-standing, Values-Driven Approach to Responsible Growth

View 2025 Report Highlights Video

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global food company Rich Products (Rich's), today announced the release of its inaugural Responsible Business Report, highlighting how the company embeds social and environmental commitments into the way it operates, innovates and grows. Grounded in Rich's values as a family-owned business, the report brings together decades of purpose-driven actions and initiatives into a clear framework to drive accountability, transparency and long-term value for its associates, customers and communities.

Rich Products launches its 2025 responsible business report. Speed Speed

Rich's 2025 Responsible Business Report highlights the progress the company is making against its responsible business strategy - Generations of Good – which guides how the company sets priorities, measures progress and integrates purpose into business decision-making. Generations of Good focuses on three key areas:

Renewing Planet – advancing efforts to reduce environmental impact and protect critical resources

– advancing efforts to reduce environmental impact and protect critical resources Nourishing Plates – innovating with purpose to deliver the quality, transparency, and trust consumers expect

– innovating with purpose to deliver the quality, transparency, and trust consumers expect Prioritizing People – putting people first to help Rich's associates, customers and communities grow

"As a family-owned food company, we believe a responsible business is a resilient business," said Jennifer VanDewater, vice president, Enterprise Sustainability, Health & Authenticity, Rich Products. "This may be our first formal report, but the foundation of Generations of Good has guided our operations for more than 80 years. Grounded in our values and brought to life by our people, it's about making decisions today that strengthen our business tomorrow, creating lasting value for generations of associates, customers and communities."

Key Highlights from the 2025 Report

Planet: Rich's is committed to reducing its carbon footprint and taking meaningful action to address climate change across its operations. Since 2016, Rich's has reduced 61,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) from the atmosphere – which is like taking more than 10,000 gasoline-powered cars off the road for a year (source: EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator Rich's set a goal to reduce emissions intensity from its operations by 25% by 2025, compared to a 2016 baseline. The company is exceeding that goal, with a 34% reduction achieved through 2024, and is actively developing its science-aligned target for 2026 These reductions reflect improvements in operational efficiency, while Rich's continues to evaluate opportunities to further reduce its carbon footprint and take meaningful action to address climate change across its operations

Plates: Rich's continues to evolve its product portfolio to meet changing consumer expectations. Today, the company offers more than 1,000 clean label product solutions and is actively expanding its portfolio and scope, prioritizing transparency, authenticity and reduction of sensitive ingredients

People: In 2025, Rich's reported strong engagement across its global workforce of more than 13,000 associates in 110 countries. In the company's most recent global engagement survey: 90% of associates said they are proud to work at Rich's 85% of associates would recommend Rich's as a great place to work 83% of associates feel like they belong at Rich's 87% of associates believe their personal values align with Rich's values Community impact remains a longstanding priority for Rich's. A few recent examples of community partnerships include: A $1 million grant from the Rich Family Foundation to FeedMore Western New York to support workforce training in food service and production. A $30,000 grant to Giving Kitchen, providing financial assistance to foodservice workers experiencing hardship More than $115,000 awarded to over 35 students through the Robert E. Rich Aspiring Entrepreneurs Scholarship program, in partnership with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF), supporting the next generation of culinary and foodservice leaders



"We know there is still more work ahead," said VanDewater. "This report reflects meaningful progress, but it also reinforces our commitment to keep learning, improving, and working alongside partners across our value chain to reduce our environmental impact over time, while continuing to strengthen our business by supporting people and delivering safe, high‑quality food our customers and consumers trust."

The full 2025 Responsible Business Report is available on https://richs.com/our-impact/. The report draws on recognized industry frameworks and methodologies to support consistent, credible reporting and reinforce Rich's commitment to accountability and continuous improvement.

MEET RICH'S.

Rich's, also known as Rich Products Corporation, is a family-owned food company dedicated to inspiring possibilities. From cakes and icings to pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings, our products are used in homes, restaurants and bakeries around the world. Beyond great food, our customers also gain insights to help them stay competitive, no matter their size. Our portfolio includes creative solutions geared at helping food industry professionals compete in foodservice, retail, in-store bakery, deli, and prepared foods among others. Working in 100 locations globally, with annual sales exceeding $5.8 billion, Rich's is a global leader with a focus on everything that family makes possible. Rich's®—Infinite Possibilities. One Family.

Learn more at Richs.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Rich Products Corporation