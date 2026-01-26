Rich Products Builds Pizza Powerhouse through Strategic Acquisition of Great Kitchens Food Company

Combination brings together Rich's crust innovation and Great Kitchen's toppings expertise to create a one-stop shop for pizza

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich's) today announced the strategic acquisition of Great Kitchens Food Company from Brynwood Partners VIII L.P. North America's largest manufacturer of private label take & bake pizzas – and home to the iconic Uno Foods brand, Great Kitchens has robust expertise and capabilities in fully topped pizzas, bringing deep dish and handheld products to Rich's portfolio. This strategic move significantly expands Rich's topped pizza offerings and strengthens the company's position as a leader in pizza.

"As a major player in the food industry for more than 80 years, pizza has been an integral part of our business for over four decades," said Kevin Spratt, president, U.S.- Canada Region, Rich Products. "We're always looking for new ways to enhance our pizza capabilities and this move is a game-changer for the industry. When you combine Great Kitchens' leadership in fully topped pizzas with our strength in crust and dough, you get a one-stop pizza partner with an unmatched breadth of expertise that will allow us to accelerate growth, drive greater innovation and deliver unique and distinct value to our customers."

The addition of Great Kitchens will allow Rich's to create a vertically integrated topped pizza and flatbread platform, expanded capacity, and greater crust innovation in both deli and frozen – all powered by an expanded joint manufacturing network. Headquartered in Romeoville, IL, Great Kitchens has three manufacturing facilities in Romeoville, Chicago Heights, IL and Brockton, MA. The company is comprised of 1,000 associates who will join Rich's team of more than 13,000 people in 100+ countries around the globe, merging a deep bench of expertise that will strengthen Rich's ability to drive long-term growth in the pizza category.

"Not only is Rich's a well-known leader in the pizza segment, but they bring the size and scale required for us to unlock new opportunities," said Admir Basic, president and CEO, Great Kitchens Food Company. "Rich's shares our commitment to innovation and delivering value for customers, making this partnership a natural fit. By merging our unique strengths, we have a huge opportunity to accelerate innovation and raise the bar across the industry."

Great Kitchen's private label and branded food products are sold nationally through major grocery retailers, wholesale club stores, foodservice and ecommerce channels. In March 2023, Great Kitchens acquired the Uno Foods Division from Uno Restaurant Holdings Corporation and now manufactures the iconic Pizzeria Uno Chicago deep-dish pizza, strombolis and calzones. This strategic move strengthens and broadens Rich's ability to help customers grow their pizza business by providing more product capabilities and innovation that leverages both companies' combined pizza expertise, industry-leading research and development, manufacturing network and capacity.

As Rich's accelerates toward its ambitious growth goals, this strategic addition will further propel the company's momentum and enhance its ability to scale with speed and purpose.

The deal closed in January 2026. Terms and conditions of the transaction were not disclosed.

