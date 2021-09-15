From Nearly Homeless to Founder of a Global Production Company and Studio, Nathan Taupez Scinto Now Presents Committed to the Craft - The Global Filmz Story

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The documentary premiered at the Auber International Film Festival in Paris, France, where it received the award for Best Feature Documentary in 2021.

The film achieves its goal of proving what's possible when one ignores naysayers, throws caution to the wind, and dives headfirst into their dreams without a safety net.

The documentary features a behind the scenes look at how a solo filmmaker expanded his limited resources into what's now known as Think Global Media dba Global Filmz – a media company employing over 30 full time filmmakers world-wide. It showcases exotic locations and the extensive range of projects the Global Filmz team has tackled since the brand's founding.

After losing his job in 2014, Nathan took his future into his own hands. With a family to feed and a bank account balance of negative $35, he decided to pursue his filmmaking career full time. In the beginning it was just him, a Panasonic GH4, and a cheap light kit. He'd drive up and down Florida in a 24 year-old Audi convertible accepting any gig that came his way.

It was throughout these humble beginnings, where the group of creatives who now make up the company's core production team were first assembled. As Nathan points out: "It takes a village, obviously, the more you grow, the more you need."

This inspiring documentary shows each of these unique personalities with their own back stories. Their individual perspectives, talent, and playful team dynamic are the driving force behind the rise and overall success of the Global Filmz brand.

The documentary is currently making its way through the film festival circuit. Anyone who happens to be in attendance will get an early peek at Committed to the Craft - The Global Filmz Story before the official release in winter of 2022.

