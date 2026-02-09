From New York Roots to West Coast Rise, BagelFest West Brings the World's Premier Bagel Celebration to Los Angeles

As Bagel Culture grows, the iconic carb invites a new audience to the table

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The bagel is going west. Following years of sold-out success in New York, BagelFest presented by King Arthur Baking Company, is expanding to the West Coast with the launch of BagelFest West. Taking place Sunday, April 12, at the Audrey Irmas Pavilion, in partnership with the Jewish Food Lab of Wilshire Boulevard Temple, the inaugural West Coast edition marks a major milestone for the fast-growing event that has transformed the beloved everyday carb into a cultural and industry phenomenon. Hosted in Koreatown, the culinary epicenter of Los Angeles, BagelFest West is expected to attract 800 to 1,000 attendees and feature 30 exhibitors, uniting bagel artisans, bakers, food entrepreneurs and bagel lovers. The venue's dramatic, multi-level architecture further sets the stage for an unforgettable gathering.

BagelFest West Poster

"A global bagel boom is underway, and the West Coast has fully arrived," says Sam Silverman. "BagelFest West is to celebrate the artisans who are breaking the outdated idea that world-class bagels can only be made with New York water."

The BagelFest West experience will unfold across an entire weekend, beginning with an Industry Mixer on Saturday, April 11, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., hosted at the landmark Wilshire Boulevard Temple. Designed as an intimate networking evening, the mixer will bring together bagel makers, bakers, shops and industry leaders to break bread, share ideas and make meaningful connections ahead of the main event.

On Sunday, BagelFest West will feature two distinct sessions designed to serve both the trade and the public. A morning industry-only session from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. will convene chefs, buyers, and bagel-adjacent brands for focused networking, education and curated tastings. The afternoon public session, running from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., will open the doors to bagel enthusiasts of all ages, offering an immersive celebration of flavor and community with culinary panels and unlimited bagel and schmear sampling throughout the event.

Throughout the day, guests will experience a dynamic and interactive program featuring a curated bagel showcase from top shops, themed discussions led by expert bakers and industry voices, live demonstrations, and friendly competitions that highlight excellence across categories, including: Best of the West, Best Bagel, Best Sandwich, Most Creative, Rising Star, and Schmear of the Year. Winning a top BagelFest award has helped propel regional brands into the national culinary spotlight, including PopUp Bagels (Best Bagel winner in 2021 and 2022, now scaling toward 300 locations nationwide) and Starship Bagel (Best Bagel winner in 2023 and 2025, Schmear of the Year in 2024), which has since become a two-time James Beard Award nominee and been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri." Attendees will have the opportunity to participate directly by voting alongside a distinguished panel of judges that includes James Beard Award winners, Michelin-starred chefs, restaurant owners and cookbook authors.

A dedicated kids' section will offer hands-on, creative activities throughout the afternoon, including make-your-own aprons, bagel themed coloring stations, and chef hat decorating, ensuring younger guests are actively engaged while families explore the festival together. Toby L. Neiman, Associate Executive Director and Head of Strategic Programming, Wilshire Boulevard Temple, says, "BagelFest West aligns beautifully with the Jewish Food Lab's mission to use food as a gateway to culture and connection. By welcoming families into the experience, the festival turns culinary exploration into a multigenerational conversation."

BagelFest West is produced by BagelUp, the experiential food company founded by Sam Silverman, New York's Bagel Ambassador. What began in 2019 as a small gathering of 300 bagel enthusiasts in Bushwick has grown into the premier trade and consumer event for the bagel industry, helping bagel brands gain national recognition, funding, and expansion opportunities. In addition to the festival, BagelUp produces year-round bagel-centric experiences including hands-on bagel baking classes and curated bagel tours.

"King Arthur Baking is excited to follow BagelFest West as the presenting sponsor for the inaugural west coast edition, celebrating bagels, bagel makers, and fans of the iconic bread," says Jeff Yankellow, Director of Bakery Food Service, King Arthur Baking. "Our participation aligns with our vision to bring people together, inspire, and share the joy of baking to build stronger communities. There's no better example of this happening than at local bagel shops in communities around the country and world."

BagelFest West invites Los Angeles to experience the ultimate celebration of bagel culture, where craftsmanship and community converge. Tickets start at $65 and are available at https://www.bagelfest.com/tickets. Use code EARLYBAGEL for 18% off, while supplies last. All-Access Tickets are available for $199, which includes on-site parking. For press inquiries, contact Pietra Communications by email at [email protected] or by phone at 212-913-9761.

About BagelFest

BagelFest celebrates bagels and the artisans behind them. Sample signature bites and schmears from the best bagel bakers in the world, meet the makers, and experience bagel culture like never before with hands-on programming, one-of-a-kind competitions, and family-friendly activities for all ages. BagelFest is produced by BagelUp.

About King Arthur Baking Company

King Arthur Baking Company has been dedicated to spreading the joy of baking since its beginning in 1790. Proudly certified as a B Corp and 100% employee-owned, King Arthur stands as the premier baking resource for both home bakers and professionals. Committed to excellence and innovation, King Arthur delivers unparalleled quality flour and technical support to bakery, foodservice, pizzeria, and culinary customers, ensuring impeccable results with every bake. Explore products, support, and resources tailored to bakery and foodservice customers at KingArthurBaking.com/pro.

About The Jewish Food Lab

The Jewish Food Lab at Wilshire Boulevard Temple is dedicated to celebrating the tastes and traditions of global Jewish food and culture. Grounded in the richness of Jewish experience and history, the Jewish Food Lab strives to create educational and experiential opportunities for all the senses. The initiative serves as a cornerstone of community outreach and cultural programming at Wilshire Boulevard Temple and throughout Los Angeles.

SOURCE BagelUp