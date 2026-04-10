FROM NEW YORK TO CHICAGO: ASTI WEEK RETURNS FOR ITS SECOND EDITION WITH A CITYWIDE CELEBRATION OF WINE AND CUISINE

Organized to showcase the unique character and food-pairing potential of Asti wines, the initiative will bring together some of Chicago's most dynamic dining establishments—from contemporary American and Italian kitchens to Asian and Mediterranean concepts. Each participating restaurant will feature special pairings, curated menus, or by-the-glass selections centered around Moscato d'Asti DOCG and Asti Spumante DOCG, offering diners an opportunity to experience these iconic wines in new and unexpected culinary contexts.

"Asti Week was created to showcase how versatile and approachable Asti wines are at the table." said Giacomo Pondini, Director of Consorzio Asti DOCG "Alongside their aromatic character and refreshing profile, they are also known for their naturally low alcohol levels—5% for Moscato d'Asti and 7% for Asti Spumante—a feature that strongly resonates with today's growing interest in lighter, more mindful drinking. Choosing Chicago for the second edition was a natural decision: with its vibrant and diverse restaurant scene, we believe it provides the ideal stage to highlight the unique qualities of Asti wines."

Throughout the week, participating restaurants will highlight Asti wines through creative pairings designed to complement a wide spectrum of flavors—from seafood and spicy dishes to desserts and modern fusion cuisine. The initiative aims to encourage exploration, inviting both wine enthusiasts and curious diners to discover how Asti wines enhance a variety of dining experiences.

Chicago marks the second U.S. city to host the program, following last year's successful edition in New York. By partnering with restaurants representing multiple culinary traditions, Asti Week continues to emphasize the global appeal of Asti DOCG wines and their ability to pair seamlessly beyond traditional Italian cuisine.

Event details can be found here: ASTI WEEK CHICAGO; while here the list of the participating restaurants:

Il Girasole Trattoria, Indian Garden, Mano A Mano, Mercato by Lino's, Nora, North Pond, Osteria del Pastaio, Piccolo Sogno, Robert's Pizza, Rooted, Sakana, Tank Kitchen & Bar, The Dining Room at Kendall College, Uvae Chicago, Void, Volare.

About Asti DOCG

Asti DOCG wines originate from the historic winegrowing region of Piedmont in northwestern Italy. Produced primarily from the Moscato Bianco grape, Asti Spumante DOCG and Moscato d'Asti DOCG are celebrated worldwide for their aromatic character, natural sweetness, and lively freshness, making them among the most distinctive sparkling wines of Italy.

Asti Week: astiweek.com

Consorzio Asti DOCG: astidocg.it/en/

For more information, please contact:

Platinum Media LLC

Arianna Restivo: [email protected]

Virginia Cademartori: [email protected]

SOURCE Consorzio Asti DOCG