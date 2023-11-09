From NFL fame to cognac acclaim - Shannon Sharpe's "Shay" by Le Portier hits Georgia's shelves

News provided by

Le Portier Cognac

09 Nov, 2023, 08:33 ET

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In another extraordinary alliance, Eagle Rock is now the exclusive distributor of "Shay" by Le Portier Cognac in Georgia – giving enthusiasts what they've been requesting continually on Le Portier's social media platforms: the opportunity to acquire Shannon's VSOP cognac in his hometown state.

This homecoming is also in honor of Shannon's grandmother, Mary Porter – the woman who gave Shannon the resolve to believe in his abilities, ascend the NFL ranks, and become the self-made Hall of Famer he is celebrated as today.

And yet, this is just one further thrilling development in the Le Portier tale. After merely two years since its establishment, Le Portier is internationally renowned, boasting seven of the industry's most significant accolades, including none other than Platinum at the SIP Awards.

This honor is a clear indication of "Shay" by Le Portier's outstanding taste and design.

Such success builds on the supremacy of Shannon's ventures, including his podcast Club Shay Shay, receiving more than one billion impressions and millions of hours in watch time.

"Shay" by Le Portier reflects Shannon's dedication to excellence, and dovetails the explosive growth of the luxury cognac market:

  • The global cognac market is currently valued at $5.5 billion, is expected to grow at a 6.4% per year, and be worth $10.2 billion by 2032.
  • The UK and China's markets continue to thrive, with an annual growth rate of 8% and 7.9%, respectively.
  • There was a 36% increase in cognac consumption in China from 2019 to 2020, highlighting the global thirst for this spirit.
  • The United States, not to be outdone, holds 19% of the global consumption share.
  • Notably, market giants like Hennessy report turnovers of $3.2 billion, despite the global economic downturn.
  • China and the U.S. meanwhile are at the forefront, with China consuming 159.9 million bottles and the U.S. importing $1.3 billion worth of cognac directly from France in 2020.
  • Emerging markets are also showing significant growth, with Nigeria's cognac consumption soaring by 405% between 2015 and 2020 and South Africa witnessing a 48% increase in 2020.
  • The American cognac market holds the highest revenue potential.

"Shay" by Le Portier is a VSOP cognac that challenges traditional market norms by offering the complexity of a luxury VSOP at a more accessible price point. Already a fixture in the most prestigious Las Vegas venues, "Shay" by Le Portier takes its rightful place on Georgia's shelves – in a salute to Shannon's achievements and in admiration of the State where his legacy began.

For more information, please visit:
www.leportiercognac.com

For PR Enquiries please contact Head of PR & Communications ([email protected]).

SOURCE Le Portier Cognac

Also from this source

Shay By Le Portier: Embarking on an Exquisite Journey and Unveiling Across New Jersey

Shay By Le Portier: Embarking on an Exquisite Journey and Unveiling Across New Jersey

Ocean Casino-- What a month it was in New Jersey, USA. The Ocean Casino was buzzing with excitement during the NFL draft weekend and their fifth-year ...
THE WAIT IS OVER FOR LE PORTIER FANS AS SHANNON SHARPE ROLLS OUT HIS AWARD-WINNING COGNAC IN THE CITY OF LIGHTS, LAS VEGAS.

THE WAIT IS OVER FOR LE PORTIER FANS AS SHANNON SHARPE ROLLS OUT HIS AWARD-WINNING COGNAC IN THE CITY OF LIGHTS, LAS VEGAS.

If there's one bottle you're not going to want to miss, it's the award-winning cognac that's shaking up the global spirits market across the U.S....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Social Media

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.