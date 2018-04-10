From NFL to Entrepreneur, CEO Coaching International Signs New Superstar Coach

Rafe Wilkinson was most recently the CEO of ODS Security Solutions, a security services firm that specialized in the hospital marketplace. Wilkinson led the successful sale of ODS Security Solutions in late 2016 to a $2 Billion strategic buyer within the industry. This investment spring-boarded their healthcare division, resulting in a 23X multiple above his investment. Prior to his business career, Wilkinson played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and was a member of the 1987 Super Bowl Team.



"Rafe's background from the NFL to an experienced serial entrepreneur within industries that our client base is competing, provides our team with additional best in class leadership," commented Mark Moses, CEO and Founder of CEO Coaching International. "This addition to our team will allow CEO Coaching International to impact more CEOs and leaders around the globe."



Wilkinson is an active member of YPO, the premier leadership organization of chief executives, serving as both a chapter chair and a regional chair.



"CEO Coaching International is known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused Entrepreneurs in a data-driven and measurable way to meaningful exits," said Rafe Wilkinson. "CEO Coaching International will allow me to work with people I desire, act as advisor and provide tools to achieve amazing results for clients."



