From No-Code to No-Chain: Cosmology Launches Hyperweb, Intuitive Blockchain Ecosystem Bringing JavaScript Developers On-Chain

Hyperweb is an end-to-end TypeScript ecosystem enabling seamless dApp development for millions of developers.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmology is excited to announce the launch of Hyperweb, a groundbreaking end-to-end TypeScript blockchain ecosystem that empowers developers with best-in-class UI and client-side tooling paired with a TypeScript smart contract development environment.

Hyperweb

Built on Cosmology's innovative vision for no-chain web development, Hyperweb eliminates the technical barriers that have limited decentralized app development to a niche group of 26,000 active Web3-specific programmers (Electric Capital). Just as Node.js brought JavaScript to the server-side and revolutionized Web2, Hyperweb does the same for Web3. With its UI, client-side tools, and TypeScript-based smart contracts, it seamlessly connects frontend and backend development, enabling builders to deploy on-chain applications using the world's most popular programming language. This unified approach closes the gap between web and blockchain development, allowing developers to craft both user interfaces and smart contracts in a familiar, accessible environment.

"Hyperweb allows the 20 million-strong Javascript developer community to easily begin experimenting with the world of decentralized applications, reducing the steep learning curve often associated with blockchain development," said Dan Lynch, Founder of Cosmology. "Our goal is to make Web3 development as intuitive as building websites in Web2, with a focus on usability and accessibility."

What started as a simple innovation for web design laid the foundation for a much bigger vision: empowering developers across multiple digital eras.

Lynch and Cosmology have a history of simplifying complex web development. In his first ventures, Lynch created drag-and-drop, no-code website builders — tools that transformed how enterprises and small developers alike built online experiences without needing technical expertise.

The launch of Hyperweb represents the evolution of no-code and low-code with "no-chain," embracing an ethnographic design approach that caters to Web2 and JavaScript developers. It provides a familiar environment for creating decentralized applications using TypeScript and JavaScript, unlike current blockchain technologies that often require learning esoteric languages.

The key is shared syntax for the data between the frontend and backend of development. As the first blockchain bringing TypeScript on-chain, Hyperweb empowers web developers to harness composability and censorship resistance using their current skill set and traditional development practices, effectively giving them a new superpower in dApp creation.

"With Hyperweb we can finally make the web whole again," added Lynch. "Web3 has existed as a largely isolated ecosystem when its greatest potential lies in augmenting the existing web. On Hyperweb developers from all backgrounds — whether Web1, Web2, or Web3 — can collaborate and innovate."

Bringing Hyperweb into existence is Cosmology, a team that includes pioneers who architected and built IBC, the Cosmos SDK, Tendermint, and the Cosmos Hub and Osmosis blockchains. Their expertise in developer experience and tooling for the interchain is central to Hyperweb's mission.

Cosmology's journey began by tackling the most challenging aspects of dApp creation. Their tooling rapidly gained traction by solving complex encoding and cryptography challenges, streamlining development and bridging the gap between backend and frontend teams. Their innovations quickly became the standard for exposing blockchain protocols for client-side development, cementing their position as crucial tool builders in the ecosystem.

Building on this success, Cosmology developed nine products for the interchain, which are now recognized by the Interchain Foundation, a backer of Cosmology, as official components of the Interchain Stack. These products are today powering hundreds of blockchains and thousands of smart contracts.

Hyperweb is Cosmology's latest innovation, building on the success of its battle-tested no-chain infrastructure trusted by hundreds of blockchains, including dYdX, Celestia, and Osmosis, plus Lynch's long history building enterprise no-code solutions for enterprises like GE and Visa, creative powerhouses such as IDEO and New York Fashion Week, entertainment giants like WME/IMG, and even the NFL.

This holistic on-chain platform expands the pool of potential blockchain developers from thousands to millions by leveraging familiar web technologies. It bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3, empowering traditional web developers to seamlessly contribute to the evolution of a unified internet ecosystem.

Hyperweb is in its nascent stages, presenting a unique opportunity to get involved from the ground up, pre-testnet. Its JavaScript Virtual Machine is primed for building and testing smart contracts, and its starter kit empowers web developers to create blockchain applications using familiar TypeScript with built-in end-to-end testing capabilities.

With its forthcoming testnet launch, Hyperweb will launch with Interchain Security (ICS), allowing it to leverage the robust security of the Cosmos Hub and its ATOM token. Join us at the inception of a network designed to accelerate Web3 growth and adoption that's set to become an integral part of the interchain.

About Hyperweb

Hyperweb, the end-to-end TypeScript blockchain ecosystem, provides best-in-class UI and client-side tooling to pair with its TypeScript smart contract development environment. By enabling smart contract creation in the most popular development language on the planet, Hyperweb significantly lowers the barrier to entry for the 20 million+ JavaScript developers worldwide.

About Cosmology

Cosmology is redefining software creation with the "printing press" for code, democratizing development and elevating developers to work on a higher conceptual plane. By successfully engineering an optimized developer experience, our tools for Web2, Web3, and AI have amassed over 30 million downloads. LaunchQL, our PostgreSQL toolkit, powers 1.5M+ databases for industry leaders like Supabase and Neon DB. Cosmology, our Web3 suite, supports 150+ blockchains, including multi-billion dollar market cap giants like dYdX, Celestia, and Osmosis, which process billions of dollars of transactions monthly.

Our no-code, low-code, and no-chain paradigms operate at the very DNA of software, revolutionizing the developer experience. Founder Dan Lynch brings two decades of expertise in launching successful no-code ventures, raising over $120M and serving Fortune 100 brands. His no-code website builder, Brandcast, was acquired by TIME. Our team includes Cosmos ecosystem pioneers who created the first Ethereum bridge in the interchain, shaped the IBC protocol, and led development of critical blockchain infrastructure such as the Cosmos SDK, Cosmos Hub, and Osmosis.

Cosmology continues to push the boundaries of software development, making it more accessible and powerful for developers worldwide.

