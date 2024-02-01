From off- Broadway to La Crosse, Wisconsin - Award Winning Actor Shares Florence Nightingale's Wit and Wisdom to Modern Audiences in FREE Public Performance

LA CROSSE, Wis., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Viterbo University in La Crosse, will present An Evening With Florence Nightingale: The Reluctant Celebrity by award-winning actor and author Candy Campbell, February 16, 2024.

"Florence Nightingale is one of history's most influential women," stated Campbell. "Although she is famous as the 'Lady with the Lamp,' most people don't know that her work after the Crimean War, as a statistician, social reformer, and ad hoc advisor to leaders on four continents, was done from her London flat, as an invalid."

Candy Campbell as Florence Nightingale
Aside from creating the nursing profession, she was what some consider the poster child for women's rights and disadvantaged people long before it was fashionable. In Victorian England, women were considered possessions and had no right to obtain higher education, own land, have a bank account, or vote. She instigated legislation to push back against the status quo in Britain regarding the treatment of the poor in workhouses and students in indigenous schools.

Campbell navigates questions of faith and social reform as she transitions effortlessly between seminal characters and events in this biographical journey of Nightingale's trials and triumphs.

"When you think of all the innovative work she accomplished, Nightingale was a spunky old broad!" says Campbell, with a laugh. "Since I've read most of her 200 books and articles and over 10,000 of her letters, I have a lot of fun with the Q&A sessions, which are included in every performance. She's witty, she's wise, and audiences think she's wonderful."

This one-night-only FREE community outreach performance, will be at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center, 929 Jackson Street, Feb. 16th, at 7 pm. She will be available for book-signing in the lobby after the show.

For a glimpse of the show, click here: https://tinyurl.com/MissNightingale

To see testimonials for her portrayal of Florence Nightingale, go to https://youtu.be/djbDUCkkcww

About Candy Campbell

Candace (Candy) Campbell is an award-winning actor, author, filmmaker, and nurse. This is her third solo show, based on Nightingale's 200 books, articles, and thousands of letters extant.

Campbell's book, Channeling Florence Nightingale: Integrity, Insight, Innovation, expands Nightingale's history and adds the story of her influence on the author's personal and professional life.

Her awards include:

  • 1997 San Francisco Fringe Festival – "Full-Frontal Nursing" – rated one of 10 best

  • WYSIWYG 2004 Film Fest-Supporting actor, "The Calling," role of Mama – "Most inspirational moment"

  • San Francisco Bay Area Critics Award 2005 – Supporting Actress – "Funny Girl," role of Mrs. Brice (Fanny's mom)

  • International Medical Media award for the documentary film, "Micropremature Babies: How Low Can You Go?"

