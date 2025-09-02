From Office to Alexandria's Most Coveted Residences: Pre-Leasing Begins at CityHouse Old Town

199 Luxury Apartment Homes with Upscale Amenities, Expansive Outdoor Spaces

Coming Fall 2025 to the Heart of Historic Old Town

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Real Estate Partners (AREP) , a leading institutional fund manager, announced today the start of pre-leasing for CityHouse Old Town - boutique luxury apartment homes that blend the character of Alexandria's charming historic neighborhood with sleek modern interiors, striking views and upscale amenities tailored for refined city living. Located at 1101 King Street, the office-to-residential conversion will bring 199 apartment homes to the heart of Old Town, one of the most walkable and sought-after destinations in the region.

CityHouse Old Town in Alexandria, Virginia

Originally constructed in 1983 for commercial office use, the seven-story, 236,000-square-foot building has been completely reimagined to offer a residential experience that feels curated, elevated, and personal. By retaining the original structure and adding luxurious, modern interiors inspired by members' clubs around the world, CityHouse Old Town complements the sophistication of Alexandria with a setting that feels both exclusive and welcoming.

"CityHouse Old Town is more than a place to live – it's a sensibility. A lifestyle defined by historic character and curated luxury in the heart of Old Town," said Mark Taylor, AREP Managing Director of Residential. "We've reimagined what it means to belong in a walkable, storied neighborhood where every element, from the architecture and interiors to the curated amenities and personalized services, is crafted to reflect the individuality of those who live there."

The CityHouse experience begins at street level, where residents have convenient access to the building's retail offerings, such as Fresh Baguette, Orangetheory Fitness, and an artisanal wine boutique, as well as streets lined with a vibrant mix of restaurants and retail just steps from the front door. Throughout the building, whimsical design elements ranging from pop art to cleverly placed Easter eggs, pay homage to Alexandria's rich history and its distinction as George Washington's 'adopted hometown.'

Inside, every detail is designed to elevate daily life for residents, from art that sparks conversation to elegant interiors that offer tailored warmth. The lobby anchors it all, home to a 24-hour fitness center with instructor-led classes, flexible co-working spaces, and a resident lounge built for refined comfort. The garage level has a dedicated dog grooming station, secure bike storage, and 65 private storage units for residents.

CityHouse Old Town's thoughtful design continues into each residence, offering 106 distinctive floor plans with spacious layouts, curated finishes, and an exceptional level of detail rarely found in rental living. Honoring the building's original architecture, select homes feature rounded walls, oversized windows, and extra-wide entryways. Each residence has a chef's kitchen equipped with high-end appliances, spa-inspired bathrooms, and ample closet space.

"CityHouse Old Town exemplifies our strategy of unlocking long-term value through adaptive reuse in high-demand, walkable urban and suburban markets," said Brian Katz, AREP Co-founder and President. "Reimagining 1101 King Street as a hospitality-influenced residential community allowed us to tap into one of the region's most sought-after rental markets while transforming a well-located but underutilized asset. This project reflects our continued focus on delivering differentiated, resilient properties that align with evolving lifestyle preferences and perform across market cycles."

Thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces extend CityHouse's luxury living experience. Most residences feature expansive outdoor terraces—ideal for entertaining, unwinding from the privacy of your own balcony. The second-floor atrium provides an immersive outdoor sanctuary landscaped with fire pits and water features, creating a one-of-a-kind retreat. Further up, the fourth-floor club lounge features an entertainment kitchen and a 3,600-square-foot L-shaped private terrace, offering residents an ideal setting for happy hours, dinner parties, or laid-back evenings overlooking striking skyline views, as well as iconic landmarks like The George Washington Masonic National Memorial.

"CityHouse Old Town is not only a brand-forward investment, but also a cultural one. Because when you align design, location, and service with residents' evolving needs, you don't just create value. You create belonging," said Louise Boulton-Lear, AREP Senior Vice President. "And there's no better property management partner to do this with than Bozzuto."

CityHouse Old Town, which will deliver in Fall 2025, is unlike anything else in Old Town. It marks a new chapter for one of Alexandria's most well-known blocks, blending modern living with historic charm in a highly walkable and well-connected setting. With pre-leasing already underway, future residents have the opportunity to be part of this distinct lifestyle. Just steps from the Blue Line and nestled between King Street Metro and the historic waterfront, CityHouse Old Town connects residents to the pulse of D.C. and the charm of Alexandria. From Whole Foods to local boutiques, restaurants, and trails, it's a neighborhood where history meets modern ease.

The first move-ins are scheduled for November; industry leader Bozzuto will serve as leasing and property manager, bringing its long-standing reputation of resident service and care. For more information about CityHouse Old Town or to schedule a tour, visit cityhouseoldtown.com

ABOUT AMERICAN REAL ESTATE PARTNERS (AREP)

Headquartered in the Greater Washington area, AREP is a leading institutional fund manager and full service real estate partner with over $13 billion deployed across key U.S. markets. Specializing in data center, residential, industrial, and office assets, AREP has acquired more than 34 million square feet of Class A real estate and currently manages over 25 million square feet. Through its fully integrated platform and strategic expertise, AREP consistently drives value and innovation across high-performance development, repositioning, and asset management. For more, visit AREP's Newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT BOZZUTO

Bozzuto is an experience-focused real estate company distinguished by their innovative developments, dedicated customer service, and top-rated workplace culture. With award-winning expertise in homebuilding, multifamily development, construction, and management, Bozzuto is devoted to delivering extraordinary experiences for those they serve. Since their founding in 1988, Bozzuto has developed, acquired, and built more than 50,000 homes and apartments. Celebrating 36 years of creating a sanctuary for their residents, Bozzuto currently manages over 127,000 apartments and 3.5 million square feet of retail space across the U.S, with 7 million square feet currently under construction. Bozzuto has also been named a top workplace in Washington D.C. by The Washington Post for 10 years in a row. www.bozzuto.com

SOURCE American Real Estate Partners