"OK, Boomer" is a viral online meme and term currently being used as a short-handed way to insult an older person by a younger person, typically used by Millennials. It often describes an out-of-touch, closed-minded, angry older person. In fact, the term has become so heated, that even Supreme Court Justice Roberts was asked if using the term "OK, Boomer" would qualify as age discrimination.

National Wellness Expert, Speaker and Author of "Get Your Mojo Back," Magdalena Kerschner, "Dr. K.", a Boomer herself, believes Boomers can continue to learn and grow from all of the attention given to this term. In fact, she's already helping her clients go from "Ok, Boomer" to "Slay, Boomer."

"If you have ever been the recipient of an 'OK, Boomer' response or if you feel yourself aging in the wrong direction, I encourage you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to go from 'Ok, Boomer' to 'Slay, Boomer.'"

"A 'Slay, Boomer' is someone who embraces change, diversity of thought and age and wakes up everyday to live and let live. The 'Slay, Boomer' is slaying/conquering life!" says Dr. K.

Dr. K's Five Tips to Go from "OK, Boomer" to "Slay, Boomer":

Get Your Mojo Back:

Get your hormones in check. As you age, your hormones become imbalanced and impacts every aspect of your life: how you feel, act and look. Balancing your hormones can revitalize your life leading to higher energy, improved moods and better sex. Recharge by Creating a Strategic "Plan of You":

Embrace change. Re-evaluate your dreams, create or update your "vision board." What do you want to do NOW? Be open to new experiences. Do you dream of opening a new business? Being in a new relationship? Invest in yourself! Get your confidence back. Refresh your wardrobe. Update the dating profile, LinkedIn or Facebook photo. Make Your Friends Your Best Self:

The people you surround yourself with are a vital part of being the best you. If you surround yourself with like-minded, similarly aged people, you will never grow or learn. Embrace diversity of thought, mind and age. Travel with Purpose:

Have a sense of adventure, whether for solely fun or giving back. See and try new things-flavors, routes, music- locally and globally. Wake Up EVERY DAY to LIVE

Make meditation, yoga or exercise part of your everyday routine. Don't take things too seriously. Enjoy a good laugh. You are allowed to feel and look good.

Dr. Magdalena Kerschner is a Board Certified Anesthesiologist and board certified Interventional Pain specialist. She completed her medical school education, at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit Michigan and subsequent anesthesiology residency at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. Dr. K is also the founder of Victory Wellness and Med Spa.

