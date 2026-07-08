From One Company's Mission to a Community Movement: Tithe Foundation Surpasses $700,000 in Local Grants

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years ago, Tithe Lending launched with a simple idea: a mortgage could do more than help someone buy a home. It could also help a neighbor in need.

That idea has grown into something much larger.

Following its 2026 Summer Grant Night, the Tithe Foundation announced it has now distributed more than $700,000 in grants to local nonprofit organizations, thanks to a growing network of business owners who have committed a portion of their profits to serving their communities.

Tithe Lending was founded around what it calls a "Mortgage on a Mission." The company's mission is to honor God through excellent work and love neighbors through regular giving. With every mortgage transaction, the first 10% of proceeds is donated to the Tithe Foundation, creating a sustainable source of funding for local charitable organizations.

What started with one company has now expanded to include more than 40 businesses representing a variety of industries. Together, these companies have transformed a simple business practice into a collaborative movement that continues to grow with each new partner.

The Foundation's quarterly Grant Nights bring nonprofit leaders and business owners together to celebrate impact while investing in future community projects. The milestone reflects not only the generosity of participating businesses, but also the growing belief that successful companies can create lasting value beyond their products and services.

For homeowners, choosing Tithe Lending means receiving a mortgage experience focused on excellent service while knowing that every closing also contributes to helping neighbors in need.

For business owners, the Foundation provides a practical framework for integrating generosity into everyday business operations.

"The Tithe Foundation gives my business an opportunity to fuel significant action in the communities we serve, beyond what we could do alone. It's the scale and linking of arms with other like-minded businesses that makes this possible." says Andy Danec of Ridgeline Recovery.

As the Tithe Foundation looks ahead, its mission remains unchanged: connect generous businesses with meaningful opportunities to strengthen local communities—one business, one nonprofit, and one family at a time.

To learn more about Tithe Lending, visit TitheLending.com. To learn more about the Tithe Foundation or becoming a business partner, visit Tithe.Foundation.

SOURCE Tithe Lending