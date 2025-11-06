From One IV at Home to 50 Clinics: Hydration Room Expands to Help More Patients "Ride the Wave of Wellness"

Doctor-founded brand, guided by the ongoing medical leadership of its founder, turns a personal act of care into a movement as demand for IV therapy surges.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As preventive health transforms from trend to expectation, Hydration Room has reached a major milestone: 50 operating clinics across California — and counting. Founded in 2014 by board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie, the corporate-owned company has evolved from a single IV therapy practice into one of the region's fastest-growing healthcare brands, blending clinical expertise with modern wellness design.

Since its founding, Hydration Room has administered more than 1.5 million IV and injection therapies and supported over 150,000 patients, a reflection of the broader $5.6 trillion global wellness economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute's 2023 Global Wellness Economy Report, which projects the industry will grow to $8.5 trillion by 2027.

Dr. Florie's journey began when he created his first IV at home to help his now-wife manage migraines. That moment, combining medical expertise with a deeply personal act of care, inspired the founding of Hydration Room. Today, the company offers IV and injection therapies with monthly wellness memberships designed to support immunity, recovery, energy, longevity, and overall health.

Wellness in Motion: Real Patients, Real Impact

To mark this milestone, Hydration Room has released "Ride the Wave of Wellness," a short film capturing how patients experience wellness in everyday life. Alongside the film, the company is launching a testimonial series featuring real patients and their stories — highlighting the many ways IV therapy helps them ride their own wave, whether recovering after long runs, staying sharp at work, or finding the energy to care for loved ones.

For some, "riding the wave" means performing at peak levels in demanding careers, powered by NAD+ and energy-boosting therapies. For others, it's the resilience to recover after endurance sports — or the strength to care for loved ones while staying well themselves.

Like Patty, an Orange County firefighter and IV Membership participant, who turned to Hydration Room's recovery-focused IVs after the physical demands of work left her depleted:

"Every time I get an IV, I feel re-energized, focused, and clear-headed. That helps me do my job well, take care of my team, and stay ready for the things I love. Out on the fire line, a clear mind means safety for me and for everyone beside me."

A Founder's Vision: Transforming Proactive Wellness

"As a physician, I saw a gap between traditional healthcare and the everyday wellness patients truly needed," said Dr. Florie, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Hydration Room. "Hydration Room was built on the belief that wellness should be proactive, not reactive. Our patients aren't just preventing or recovering from illness — they're optimizing energy, recovery, and vitality. That's what riding the wave of wellness is all about."

Timely Expansion: Meeting Seasonal Demand

With the holiday season bringing a surge in stress, travel, and cold and flu cases, Hydration Room's milestone growth comes at a crucial time. Patients are increasingly seeking convenient, high-quality IV and injection options to feel better, recover faster, and stay well.

Beyond 50: The Next Chapter in Proactive Care

Hydration Room's growth trajectory continues to accelerate, with new locations opening monthly across California, including recent expansion in the Bay Area. The company also offers advanced therapies such as NAD+ for cellular health and peptide programs for longevity and recovery — furthering its mission to help more people ride their wave of wellness.

"Fifty clinics is just the beginning," said Dr. Florie. "We're not just treating patients, we're reshaping how people think about feeling well."

About Hydration Room

Founded in 2014 by board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie, Hydration Room is redefining modern wellness with personalized, physician-designed IV and injection therapy. With over 50 clinics across California, Hydration Room blends medical expertise with a high-touch patient experience to deliver fast, effective therapies that support energy, immunity, recovery, longevity, and overall wellness. From NAD+ therapy to custom treatment plans guided by licensed medical professionals, Hydration Room empowers patients to take control of their health starting at the cellular level.

