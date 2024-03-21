From Osaka to the World! Yomiuri TV launches ytv animation

OSAKA, Japan, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Yomiuri TV") announced today that it will launch ytv animation, a brand that will leverage Yomiuri TV's storied history in animations while undertaking more challenging titles. This comes ahead of the 60th anniversary in 2027 of Yomiuri TV's airing of Golden Bat in 1967.

Over the years, Yomiuri TV has produced and broadcast countless classics such as The Star of the Giants, Space Brothers, Inuyasha, and Detective Conan. From Osaka to the world, ytv animation aims to develop titles that resonate with audiences in Japan and abroad.

A ytv animation Producer commented, "We will leverage our nearly 60 years of experience producing and broadcasting anime to bring exciting titles to our fans!"

ytv animation's logo embodies its desire to continue creating diverse content with colorful bubbles and will be unveiled to Anime fans at Anime Japan 2024, being held at Tokyo Big Sight from tomorrow. ytv animation opened a new web site today and an Instagram account to deliver information about titles, voice actors, and other exclusive content simultaneously to overseas fans.

Yomiuri TV has always sought to bring its content to both fans in Japan and overseas. In 2023, a preview screening of Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange was held at the leading American anime expo Anime Expo in Los Angeles, California and Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet premiered at Anime NYC. Inuyasha and Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon have aired in more than 180 countries worldwide and have a string following around the world.

Blue Miburo, scheduled to air starting in October 2024, is set to appear at anime events around the world. ytv animation aims to directly communicate the titles to viewers around the world through social media and in-person events.

Yomiuri TV continues to produce and air anime because the company believes that there are things that can only be done in anime and certain emotions that can only be conveyed through anime. ytv animation will leverage Yomiuri TV's history in anime to seamlessly and timelessly deliver strength, dreams, and hope.

ytv animation website: https://ytvanimation.com/

ytv animation Instagram: @ytvanime

About Yomiuri TV

Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation is a leading commercial TV station as well as entertainment powerhouse generating brilliant contents. It is based in Kansai, the western area of Japan, including Osaka; the center of business, Kyoto and Nara; ancient capitals. Producing a broad range of distinctive programmes, including drama, entertainment and documentary, we are the rating champion in the area and also serve the nationwide viewers through NNS, a network consisted of affiliated regional TV channels. Yomiuri TV is especially well-known for the greatest animation titles, such as "Detective Conan", "Inuyasha" and "City Hunter", flying to all over the world. In addition to animations, Yomiuri TV has been globally distributing ready-made programmes and never-seen-before TV formats such as "The Rolling Kitchen" and "Light Away!"

https://www.ytvcontents.com/aboutus/

SOURCE Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation