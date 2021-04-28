FOUNDER, LADY GAGA, EXPLAINS:

"Our new PhD Lip Oil hybrid stains pack an elegant punch of genderless beauty. Simply fabulous no matter who you are! These lip oils are ultra-hydrating and addicting – leaving your lips super smooth and soft. They come in 5 sheer rosy tints, including one universal clear tint called "Neutral." Our Lip Oil stains nourish your lips on a scientific level, backed by four high-performing, powerful plant ingredients. Of course, these amazing lip oils, like the rest of our products, are all always created with kindness – vegan and cruelty-free. I am extraordinarily proud of this product developed with my team - from our Labs to your Lips!"

OUR FIRST PhD HYBRID LIP OIL STAIN

Drench your lips in the scientific power of pH with our oil-to-stain hybrid formula. Lip-softening oil delivers a sheer, supple shine before it soaks in for a true-to-you tint brought out by your unique pH. Infused in our lab with a blend of plant-driven ingredients, this formula treats lips to a nourishing payoff.

DOUBLE IMPACT TRANSFORMATION

Our hybrid formulas transform lips in two ways:

Formulas transform from glossy lip oils to true-to-you, transfer-proof lip stains – a truly hybrid gloss/stain The oils also act as skincare-to-makeup hybrids that deliver unbeatable lip-loving ultra-hydration and backed-by-science benefits with four powerful, high quality plant-based ingredients:

Prickly Pear Oi l - barrier boosting, calming hydration

Vegan Collagen - skin-smoothing hydration

Plant Squalane - softening lip conditioner

Plant Peptide Complex [Volulip] - lasting hydration that gives lips a naturally fuller, smoother shape

GLOBAL ARTISTRY DIRECTOR, SARAH TANNO, SHARES:

"When I'm priming my face (or any face!) for makeup, I apply the PhD Lip Oils immediately to start hydrating my lips as prep. I think of the lip oil as part of my skin care routine: I'm hydrating my face as well as my lips.

Our Lip Oils have been a secret weapon for all of us at Haus of Gaga, as we have all been working around the clock on the movie set in Italy. We can't live without these ultra-hydrating lip oils and don't leave our hotel rooms without them. Seriously."

Pro Tip: Pair the Lip Oils with Haus Laboratories' RIP Lip Liners for a pronounced and contoured pout

PHASE INTO COLOR

With self-adjusting pigment, the formulas take a cue from your personal pH to transform all 5 tones into a color that's unique to you.

HYDRATE NATURALLY

Formulated in our lab with a hydrating blend of plant-derived Squalane, collagen, peptides, and antioxidants, this moisture-packed hybrid glides on effortlessly, immersing lips in supple softness.

SCALE UP YOUR STAIN

A single application ignites your lips with luxuriously soft oil then transforms into a personalized stain that makes your pout pop. Swipe on more layers to play up the pigment and renew your shine.

BENEFITS

Self-Adjusting pH Pigment

Hydrating Formula

Lightweight Formula

Buildable + Long-Lasting

Fragrance-Free

Vegan + Cruelty-Free

Transfer-proof

SOURCE Haus Laboratories

