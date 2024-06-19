From Outlaws to In-Laws: How MyMugshot's Custom Printed Mugs Add a Slice of American History to Mugs - With a Humorous Twist

DURHAM, N.C., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyMugshot.com, a freshly brewed platform for custom printed mugs, is proud to announce its successful launch. The innovative platform lets people immortalize their favorite people or pet pictures with a quirky, creative twist – by turning them into mugshots!

"Who said you can't add a touch of humor to your morning coffee?" said Sam Krain, founder of MyMugshot.com. "My goal is a very simple one: I want to make our everyday life a little more joyful with mugs that hold happy memories."

MyMugshot.com has an easy-to-use editor where people can upload their favorite photo of a person or a pet and choose from a variety of creative, mugshot-themed backgrounds. The designs are then printed on high-quality 11-ounce ceramic mugs and shipped.

But what are mugshots, and why are people using MyMugshot.com to create their own custom mug designs for playful gifting – even for their in-laws? The answer comes from one of MyMugshot.com's own customers, who joked that the mugshot had finally made the leap from outlaw to in-laws.

Mugshots have their origins in the 1840s, when police departments around the world started documenting criminals with the newfangled technology of photography.

Although fingerprinting and forensics have since provided more reliable ways to identify criminals, the mugshot endures as a simple, visual identification.

Mugshots have evolved beyond their criminal origins to become a symbol of integrity, rebellion, or even downfall in popular culture. Celebrities may have a love-hate relationship with paparazzi cameras, but few want the headlines, notoriety, and mockery that often accompany a disheveled late-night mugshot.

MyMugshot.com celebrates the mugshot's unique position in American society, giving people the opportunity to get creative with fun portraits on custom mugs. It's a simple idea that has captured the imagination of America.

"People have told us that they're using our site to make mugs for their in-laws as a joke," Krain added. "They're also creating mugs using their guilty pet pictures. One user even created 20 mugs for a family reunion – people love the idea, and it's a great gift that's appropriate for many different occasions."

MyMugshot.com's modern interface emphasizes creativity and personalization so anyone can design a unique mug that's sure to be an office conversation-starter. The mugs are microwave-safe and durable enough to throw in the dishwasher.

To start making a custom printed mug, visit MyMugshot.com

About My Mugshot

MyMugshot.com's personalized mugs add a touch of fun to everyone's daily coffee – just upload a photo, choose a background, and order a unique, high-quality mug.

MyMugshot.com

600 Park Office Drive

Suite 300

Durham NC 27709

United States of America

Contact: Sam Krain

Telephone: +1 857-597-1217

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MyMugshot.com