From Overweight to Overjoyed: OPTIFAST® "New You" Contest Winners Head to New York City

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Health Science announced today the three winners of the tenth annual OPTIFAST® "New You" contest. The OPTIFAST® program is a medically-monitored, meal replacement weight loss program and the "New You" contest celebrates their achievements. The three winners were flown to New York City for a fun-filled weekend, including a makeover and a photoshoot in Times Square.

"All three winners have unique stories. We celebrate these winners because they help inspire others to achieve their own weight loss and health goals by starting their own OPTIFAST® journeys," says Elaine Perry, ﻿Associate Director Obesity Care at Nestlé Health Science.

The 2019 OPTIFAST® "New You" weight loss contest winners are:

Robert Kalin from Pittsburgh, PA:

The number 412 holds significance for Robert. It not only is the area code for Pittsburgh, the city in which he lives, but it also is Robert's starting weight when he began his OPTIFAST® weight loss journey. Robert talks about being a "prisoner of excessive weight" and how small things like tying his shoes without getting winded are so significant. Robert feels that the OPTIFAST® program has helped him find the person he was meant to be. Robert has lost 187 lbs.*

Candice Davis from ﻿Mays Landing NJ, joined ﻿Rosebud Weight Loss:

In February 2019, Candice got engaged to the love of her life and she knew she had to make a commitment to a life change. She was diagnosed with hypertension and her fiancé was pre-diabetic. For their big day, they both knew they wanted to have healthier bodies, so they started the OPTIFAST® program together. Candice says that the OPTIFAST® program has changed her life and now with a 52 lb.* weight loss, she is happy and excited for her wedding day!

Craig Johnson from ﻿Grass Valley, CA:

"What a difference a year makes!" Reflecting after one year of his weight loss, Craig feels quite simply, "Happy! It is all good—there's nothing negative about losing weight. I am grateful for all the support from the great medical team." Now that Craig has lost 185 lbs.,* he no longer experiences anxiety about sitting in an airplane seat and enjoyed his flight to New York City!

The winners' stories and photos will be posted on https://www.optifast.com/testimonials

* The success stories of OPTIFAST® New You Contest winners are representative of those individuals only and do not represent all OPTIFAST® patients. OPTIFAST® patients who actively participate in a 26-week program typically lose approximately 30 lbs. and maintained approximately a 25-lb. weight loss at 1 year.

About OPTIFAST®

The OPTIFAST® program is a medically supervised weight management program that closely monitors and assesses progress towards better health and emotional well-being. The program, which usually lasts 52 weeks, utilizes a full meal replacement plan that transitions to self-prepared 'everyday' meals and includes medical monitoring, lifestyle education, counseling, and ongoing personalized support. OPTIFAST® is a business segment within Nestlé Health Science. For more information and to find a clinic, visit www.optifast.com.



About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. At NHSc we are committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. We offer an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and vitamin, mineral and supplement brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the way we approach the management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world, who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow.

